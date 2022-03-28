Kremlin TV Hopes Russia’s Unhinged Ukraine War Claim Will Help Re-Elect Trump

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julia Davis
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Hunter Biden
    Joe Biden's son
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
JIM WATSON
JIM WATSON

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine pitted Russia against most of the world, leaving Kremlin propagandists yearning for any tidbits of pro-Russian sentiment in the United States. These days, state television draws on a bounty of translated quotes almost exclusively from two Western voices: Tucker Carlson of Fox News and former U.S. President Donald J. Trump. They have a plan to reward them both: Carlson with a highly-coveted interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Trump with a freebie PR campaign designed to light his path back to the White House.

Last Thursday, Russia’s Defense Ministry released a colorful diagram, purporting to demonstrate that President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is secretly bankrolling the Pentagon’s biolabs in Ukraine, allegedly developing biological weapons to target Russia. The allegation was preposterous and was squeamishly avoided by the responsible mainstream media, but Tucker Carlson immediately latched on to it. Talking about the accusation later the same day, Carlson did his best to preempt any doubts about his motivation. He said: “What are the outlines of that story? We’re not sure. We know it’s legitimate to ask what it means, why wouldn’t it be? You’re not a Russian agent repeating discredited Putin talking points if you ask. You’re a good citizen.”

Carlson’s disclaimers notwithstanding, Kremlin propagandists see the Hunter biolab material as just the right kind of toxic waste that can bury his father’s chances of re-election in 2024. On Sunday, Russian state TV host Vladimir Soloviev opened his program, Soloviev Live, with a clip of Tucker Carlson’s show from March 16. In the clip showcased by Russian propagandists, Carlson was berating Florida Congresswoman Maria Salazar for not forcing Ukraine to concede to Russia’s “peace deal,” which in essence demands nothing less than total capitulation. Carlson said, in part: “I'm just asking you, has it occurred that many lives might be saved if we were to encourage the peaceful solution that’s already on the table? Are you doing anything in that direction?”

Soloviev’s spectacle proceeded to showcase Russian strikes on the city of Lviv in western Ukraine, coinciding with Biden’s visit to Warsaw about 45 miles away over the border in Poland.. The state TV propagandist, who often boasts of his close ties with the Kremlin, asserted that Russia bombed that particular city to send a direct message to Biden. Soloviev added that “cruise missiles hitting Lviv” were “the perfect response to Biden’s speech.” While the pro-Kremlin mouthpieces are seething with anger against the current U.S. president, they are still rooting for the return of his predecessor.

Virtually connecting to the studio for his weekly appearance on the show was Dimitri Simes, who heads the Center for the National Interest. The Mueller report documented extensive interactions between Simes and his organization with top Trump campaign officials. The Center for the National Interest hosted candidate Trump’s first foreign policy speech in 2016, attended by Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the United States. In 2015, the center arranged meetings with U.S. Treasury Department and Federal Reserve officials for convicted Russian agent Maria Butina and then-Russian Central Bank deputy governor Alexander Torshin.

Soloviev gushed about Simes: “I cherish his friendship.” Simes reciprocated: “For me, it’s always a great honor and great pleasure to appear on your program.” During their discussion, Soloviev brought up the biolab conspiracy theory and its potential impact on the upcoming presidential elections in 2024. He said: “Russia served up a beneficial deck of cards for Trump, because the documents discovered in Ukraine, plus the evidence uncovered on Hunter Biden’s laptop, demonstrate the participation of Hunter Biden’s company in biological programs in Ukraine. A number of English-speaking media outlets have already picked it up, and of course China clutched onto it. Can Trump’s people use this as a line of attack against Biden and his family?”

Simes mused: “Not only can they do that, but they are already doing it. But this will be very difficult to accomplish, because the mainstream American media, perhaps with the exception of Fox News... mainly support Biden and not Trump. They’re constantly attempting to present any information that could harm Biden as some sort of underhanded intrigue, which somehow involves Russia and Vladimir Putin. There is now a new terminology in American journalism, which didn’t used to exist. They don’t say “Russia’s attack against Ukraine,” or even “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.” It’s also not enough to describe it as “Russia’s aggression.” That is now insufficient. They have to add, “baseless and absolutely unprovoked.” When Trump says something, they describe it as “Trump falsely claimed.” When Tucker Carlson starts to say something—the leading commentator of Fox News—they immediately say that Tucker Carlson is speaking at the suggestion of Putin, that he is getting his writeups from Moscow.”

Soloviev surmised: “Dimitri Konstantinovich [Simes] pointed out that you can’t hear this point of view anywhere—even on Fox News—with the sole exception of Tucker Carlson.”

Back in 2021, during his TV show The Evening with Vladimir Soloviev, the host pined for the return of his favorite American president: “Things were so good under Trump... Listen to Trumpushka.” After playing a clip of Trump’s interview Sean Hannity, wherein the former president dismissed the idea of helping Ukraine fight off Russian aggression, Soloviev sighed: “[He is] so sorely missed.” Between the war in Ukraine, which is likely to become a prolonged struggle, and the crushing U.S. sanctions, only one candidate shows the promise of potentially erasing the consequences of Russian aggression and dramatically limiting America’s support to Ukraine. Clutching to these prospects, the Kremlin’s mouthpieces are openly signaling Russia’s intent to involve themselves in a yet another U.S. election.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Kazakhstan does not want to be behind new iron curtain - deputy minister

    Companies exiting Russia due to the war in Ukraine are welcome to move production to Kazakhstan, the country's deputy foreign minister told a German newspaper, saying Kazakhstan would not want to be on the wrong side of a new "iron curtain." Countries should not come merely to avoid sanctions against Russia, "but all companies with a good reputation that want to move their production here are welcome," Die Welt on Monday quoted Roman Vasilenko as saying. "If there is a new iron curtain, we do not want to be behind it," he said, referring to the Western term for a dividing line between eastern and western Europe during the Cold War.

  • Letters to the Editor: Has Barack Obama told Mitt Romney he was right about Russia?

    Lost in the blame game over which president was primarily responsible for Russia's aggression is Obama's comment in a 2012 debate with Mitt Romney.

  • All Mariupol civilians must be evacuated to escape humanitarian catastrophe - mayor

    LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -The mayor of Mariupol said on Monday all civilians must be evacuated from the encircled Ukrainian city to allow them to escape a humanitarian catastrophe. Mayor Vadym Boichenko said 160,000 civilians were still trapped in the southern port city on the Sea of Azov without heat and power after weeks of Russian bombardment. He said 26 buses were waiting to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, which normally has a population of about 400,000 people, but Russian forces had not agreed to give them safe passage.

  • Kentucky Supreme Court tosses developer's $12M lawsuit against neighbors who sued him

    The Kentucky Supreme Court upheld the right of neighbors to petition against a development in their backyard after a developer sued them.

  • Russian stocks fall again as Moscow Exchange expands trading to all shares after month-long shutdown

    Moscow's Moex Index fell for the second day, despite strict limits on the trading of Russian stocks.

  • New Zealand Forecast to Lose 20,000 People After Border Reopens

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand will lose more people than it gains after its border reopens, exacerbating a labor shortage and damping economic growth, according to Kiwibank.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleThe coun

  • White House deputy press secretary has COVID after Europe trip, says Biden not a close contact

    White House Principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Sunday night she's tested positive for COVID-19 following a trip to Europe with President Biden, but he's not considered a close contact.What she's saying: "I last saw the President during a socially distanced meeting yesterday, and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscri

  • People’s Convoy Gives Up, Will Leave D.C. After 3 Weeks of Doing Absolutely Nothing

    Tasos Katopodis/GettyThree weeks after the so-called “People’s Convoy” landed in Washington, D.C., the group is calling it quits after accomplishing nothing except injuring residents and circling the Beltway.Co-organizer Mike Landis announced Sunday night that the group would pack its things up in the coming days and drive back to California.“So what I want to know is, what do you think about heading to California?” Landis asked, to the crowd’s delight. “Sounds like a great plan,” one convoy-goe

  • Letters to the Editor: If the U.S. intervenes in Ukraine, it must plan for nuclear war

    The problem with calling for U.S. involvement in Ukraine without provoking nuclear war is that Russia gets a vote too.

  • Thousands lie in the street in Poland, calling on US to close Ukrainian sky

    Thousands of people in Poland protested for the U.S. to close the Ukrainian sky by lying on the streets Friday.More than 4,000 people protested in Warsaw, which has seen the most Ukrainian refugees since the war began, according to the Ukrainian Volunteer Journalists Initiative. The rally, called "Stop promising, start acting!", is expected to be repeated in other cities around the world and continue to grow as more people die in Ukraine.The...

  • An expert warns about reports of Russia using white phosphorus weapons in Ukraine: 'This is part of the horror of war'

    "I don't know why we'd expect [Russia] to do anything different if they're not achieving their objectives. This is terrifying," said David Johnson.

  • Russian regulator warns media against posting new Zelensky interview

    Russian regulator warns media against posting new Zelensky interview

  • The Alarming Practice of Hymen Checks before Marriage

    Psychiatrist Dr. Ish Major and OB/GYN Dr. Thais Aliabadi discuss the practice of hymen checks before marriage. Dr. Aliabadi shares it’s a way to control women and there is no great relationship that involves this practice. Woman Undergoes Procedure for Her Short Toe!

  • Canada's Trudeau rebuked by some members of European Parliament for treatment of convoy protesters

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with scathing rebuke from some Members of European Parliament (MEP) last week after he delivered a speech to the European Union.

  • Two small cars cut from GM lineup—is this the end of the affordable compact?

    GM is eliminating two of its best options for bargain hunters, and it could signal the demise of the affordable small car.

  • Ukrainian students at the University of Missouri resilient after a month of Russian war in their homeland

    University of Missouri Ukrainian students Vlad Sazhen and Irynka Hromotska reflected on the Russian invasion a month after it began.

  • Russia just made a case for owning gold—and nobody noticed

    Zavalny spoke last week on the subject of all the economic and financial sanctions being levied against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. Most of the coverage of his remarks implied that Russia might respond to the sanctions by switching from U.S. dollars to “bitcoin” (BTC) for international trade. Not only is bitcoin new, ridiculously volatile, widely open to manipulation, and a massive drain on energy in a world facing an energy crisis, but it also offers no guarantee of privacy.

  • Nuclear fears in US amid Russia-Ukraine war: AP-NORC poll

    Russia’s war on Ukraine has most Americans at least somewhat worried that the U.S. will be drawn directly into the conflict and could be targeted with nuclear weapons, with a new poll reflecting a level of anxiety that has echoes of the Cold War era. Close to half of Americans say they are very concerned that Russia would directly target the U.S. with nuclear weapons, and an additional 3 in 10 are somewhat concerned about that, according to the new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Russian President Vladimir Putin placed his country’s nuclear forces on high alert shortly after the Feb. 24 invasion.

  • Undercover agent next in trial of Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

    Federal prosecutors plan to finish presenting evidence this week in the trial of four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. An undercover FBI agent known as “Red” will appear when testimony resumes Monday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said Friday. Red joined key members of the group on a 2020 trip to Elk Rapids to take a look at Whitmer's vacation home and a nearby bridge that could be blown up to distract police during her kidnapping, according to evidence.

  • Some Russian military units regrouping in Belarus amid losses: Ukraine

    Ukrainian defense officials said on Sunday that some Russian military units have returned to Belarus through Chernobyl to regroup amid mounting losses as Moscow's invasion enters its fifth week. In a statement on Saturday, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (GSAFU) said an unspecified number of Russian forces have left Ukraine and crossed into Belarus. It added that the units could return to bolster attempts to encircle the capital...