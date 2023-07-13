Kremlin undecided if Putin will attend BRICS summit in South Africa

Vladimir Putin

Concerns surrounding the recent Wagner mutiny and the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are causing significant unease in the Kremlin, The Moscow Times reported on July 13.

Read also: Papal envoy meets Russian ombudsperson wanted by ICC for abducting Ukrainian children

The threat of further internal destabilization and potential loss of power, coupled with the risk of arrest under ICC warrant, are preventing Putin from deciding if he will participate in the upcoming BRICS summit in South Africa.

According to the report, the Kremlin is eager to announce Putin's first official international trip post-ICC warrant. This action would serve as a message to Western adversaries that Putin is not in isolation, while also assuring Russian society of the stability of his regime.

A Moscow Times source has indicated that a series of recent setbacks has left Putin feeling uneasy and doubtful.

“Two main scenarios are being prepared within the Kremlin and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Russia's participation in the BRICS summit,” the article says.

Read also: NATO should have made it clear to Kremlin that taking Ukraine was impossible — exLithuanian PM

“The first involves Putin's participation. The second, driven by concerns for internal and external security, would have Putin remain in Moscow and engage via a video link, while an official delegation travels to South Africa.”

Read also: South Africa grants immunity to BRICS summit participants, amid possible visit by Russia’s Putin

The upcoming BRICS summit, bringing together Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – nations maintaining close ties with Moscow despite the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine – is scheduled to take place in Johannesburg on Aug. 22-24.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine