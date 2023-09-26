Kremlin vows first US-made M1 Abrams tanks in Ukraine will ‘burn’

Russia vowed Tuesday to “burn” the first of the U.S.-made M1 Abrams tanks that arrived in Ukraine a day prior, insisting the weapons will not help Kyiv in the fight.

“All this can in no way affect the essence of the [special military operation] and its outcome,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told members of the media, as reported by multiple outlets. “There is no panacea, no single weapon that can change the balance of power on the battlefield.”

He added that the Abrams tanks “too will burn,” repeating past sentiments Moscow has used regarding Western weapons.

The United States and Ukraine revealed Monday that Abrams tanks pledged to Kyiv had arrived in the country.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the tanks are being prepared to send into battle and will “reinforce our brigades.”

President Biden in January agreed to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine to help its forces quell Russian attacks, but it is unclear how much of the first batch of the weapons have arrived.

The U.S. military has trained Ukrainian troops to use and maintain Abrams tanks and is also set to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets pledged by the Netherlands and Denmark.

Washington will reportedly also soon send Army Tactical Missile Systems to Ukraine, supplying Kyiv weapons intended to attack vital Russian supply lines and bases in Kremlin-occupied territory.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.