13

Kremlin welcomes Elon Musk's proposal for Ukraine settlement that Kyiv previously rejected

The Kremlin has praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk for suggesting a possible peace deal to end the war in Ukraine. Kyiv has already rebuked Musk for proposing terms it views as rewarding Russia.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • CDC drops traveler health notices for individual countries

    On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped its country-by-country COVID-19 travel health notices that it began issuing early in the pandemic.

  • Elon Musk steps in it -- 'F#ck off is my very diplomatic reply to you'

    Elon Musk today waded into the Ukraine-Russia war with a peace plan that was … not very well received. It may have been a tactic to distract industry watchers from Tesla's third-quarter vehicle production and delivery numbers for 2022, which fell short of analysts’ expectations. The problem most immediately was a four-part proposal that Musk tweeted out to his 107 million followers on the platform, one that involved recognizing Russia's claims to the Crimean peninsula -- which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014 -- and a commitment from Ukraine to remain neutral and not join NATO.

  • Ukrainian Ambassador Tells Elon Musk to ‘F– Off’ After CEO Offers Unsolicited Advice for Peace With Russia

    Even Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dragged Musk on Twitter

  • If Fed gives up inflation fight, ‘you’re going to see bitcoin and other assets take right back off,’ says Michael Novogratz

    In an interview on CNBC's Squawk Box, Michael Novogratz discussed the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes.

  • Judge expects Steve Bannon’s wall fraud trial in Nov. 2023

    Steve Bannon’s trial on charges he defrauded donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S. southern border might not happen until late next year, a judge said Tuesday. Judge Juan Manuel Merchan said he anticipates Bannon, former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally, will go to trial in November 2023 — about a year before the 2024 presidential election. Manhattan prosecutors charged Bannon, 68, last month with state-level money laundering, fraud and conspiracy charges related to the “We Build the Wall” campaign.

  • Biden says the US doesn't want a new Cold War – but there are some reasons it might

    United nations or a return to new Cold War? Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images“We do not seek a Cold War,” declared President Joe Biden in front of world leaders gathered at the United Nations on Sept. 21, 2022. He continued that America was not asking “any nation to choose between the United States or any other partner.” But that’s likely not how everyone views the prospect of a new Cold War. Despite Biden’s protestations, foreign policy observers are increasingly framing the relationship between the

  • Russia: annual grain harvest to grow 5 million tonnes thanks to 'new territories'

    Russia's grain harvest is set to grow by about 5 million tonnes a year thanks to its incorporation of four Ukrainian territories, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Tuesday. The Kremlin said that President Vladimir Putin was likely to sign laws on Tuesday to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, representing about 18% of Ukraine's internationally recognised territory. All are partly or mostly occupied by Russian forces after an invasion that has sharply reduced Ukraine's grain crop and disrupted shipping in the Black Sea, as well as triggering a barrage of Western economic sanctions against Russia.

  • Lukashenk confirmed Belarus' participation in the war in Ukraine: but only by aid to Russian soldiers and Ukrainian refugees

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 13:20 The self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has confirmed that Belarus is taking part in the war in Ukraine, but is doing so allegedly by treating wounded Russian soldiers and providing food and shelter to Ukrainian refugees.

  • Husband of Marjorie Taylor Greene, controversial Georgia Republican, files for divorce

    Perry Greene filed for divorce Wednesday on grounds his 27-year marriage to Marjorie Taylor Greene is “irretrievably broken.”

  • At least three mobilized soldiers die at conscription points in Russia

    At least three mobilized soldiers have died at conscription points in Russia’s Sverdlovsk Oblast, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on Oct. 3.

  • Phillip Lee's trial rescheduled; mayor expresses thanks to community

    A judge granted Phillip Lee's request to reschedule his trial. Mayor Dave Snow thanks community during council meeting.

  • Russian men take long road out to escape mobilization

    STORY: President Vladimir Putin's military call-up for the war in Ukraine has prompted tens of thousands of Russian men to try to flee the country, often by circuitous routes.Kirill Ponomarev, from Voronezh close to Ukraine, has now reached Yerevan in Armenia. The 24 year-old journalist was already planning to leave and had a ticket for 6 days' time.The day after Putin's speech, he decided it was too risky to wait. It took him a week on a journey by car, train and plane spanning more than 6,000 miles."The border guards were quite tongue-in-cheek: at the border a border guard got on the train and said: "Wow, I've never seen so many men on this train, where are you all going?" Everyone said they were going to see their relatives, their grandmother, their girlfriend."Yerevan and Tashkent in Uzbekistan, like other capitals of former Soviet states that let in Russians without visas, have become havens.Especially so for members of the Russian urban middle classes who were able to move quickly and had resources to escape.Russian citizen Sergei Goncharov fled to Bishkek in Kyrgysztan, and faced questions at passport control."The most common ones (questions at passport control) were: 'Why are you going there?' 'What are you doing to do there?' 'How long are you going to stay there?' 'Have you got a return ticket and when are you coming back?'""Some of those (men in the queue) were taken to a special room full of policemen, for some reason, I don't know why. And subsequently they didn't get on the flight. So apparently the officers did not let them out of the country.""The worst part is: I basically had to leave my family, friends, loved ones - basically everyone - in Russia."Russia said over 200,000 people have already been drafted into the country's armed forces since President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization two weeks ago.Reports have surfaced of men with no military experience or past draft age receiving call-up papers, adding to outrage that has reignited dormant - and banned - anti-war demonstrations.

  • Ford sees Q3 sales growth despite September declines

    Yahoo Finance Autos Reporter Pras Subramanian discusses Ford's third-quarter vehicle sales as well as the backlash to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweets on the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • About 10,000 Ukrainian citizens leave Crimea after Russia’s declared mobilization

    About 10,000 Ukrainian citizens have left the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula following Russia’s announcement of a “partial mobilization,” the Ukrainian President’s Representative Office in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea reported on Facebook on Oct. 3, citing the data provided by the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people.

  • Officials say Nebraska Sandhills wildfire 30% contained

    Progress has been made in containing a large Nebraska Sandhills wildfire where one firefighter died while fighting the flames, which also destroyed much of a popular youth campsite and threatened a small village, officials said Tuesday. The Bovee Fire in west-central Nebraska's remote Thomas County was 30% contained Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team, which has taken over management of the scene. Favorable weather conditions, including high humidity, temperatures in the 60s and some rainfall, are helping fire crews contain the grasslands blaze that was sparked Sunday afternoon and ballooned to 15,000 acres, or around 24 square miles (62 square kilometers), within six hours.

  • Uganda removes president's son from army role after Kenya invasion tweets

    President Yoweri Museveni has removed his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as commander of Uganda's land forces, the military said on Tuesday, after Kainerugaba repeatedly threatened on Twitter to invade neighbouring Kenya. In the statement announcing his replacement as land forces commander, the military said Kainerugaba had been promoted from lieutenant general to full general and would remain a senior presidential adviser for special operations. On Monday and Tuesday he sent a series of provocative messages on Twitter, including proposing the unification of Kenya and Uganda, and offering cows to marry Italy's likely next leader.

  • Musk irks Zelenskiy after polling a 'peace plan'

    STORY: The world’s richest person, Elon Musk, has enraged Ukrainian officials by asking Twitter users to weigh in on a plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine. Musk created a poll via Twitter… after which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy responded with his own poll, Tweeting: "Which @elonmusk do you like more?” The options being: ‘One who supports Ukraine’ and ‘One who supports Russia.’ Musk – in a Tweet - proposed U.N.-supervised elections in four occupied regions that Moscow last week moved to annex after what it called referendums. The votes were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive. The proposed plan by Musk included Russia leaving (quote) ‘if that is will of the people.’ And he suggested that Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014, be formally recognized as Russia, that water supply to Crimea be assured and that Ukraine remain neutral. Musk asked Twitter users to vote 'yes' or 'no' on the plan. But Musk didn’t stop there. He followed up with another poll, Tweeting: "Let's try this then: the will of the people who live in the Donbas & Crimea should decide whether they're part of Russia or Ukraine." Supporters of Ukraine fired back— Lithuania's President tweeted in response."Dear @elonmusk, when someone tries to steal the wheels of your Tesla, it doesn't make them legal owner of the car or of the wheels."But Musk said he didn't care if his proposal was unpopular, arguing that he did care "that millions of people may die needlessly for an essentially identical outcome." The Twitter storm was met by at least one expletive from a Ukrainian official - Ukraine's outspoken outgoing ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk - who Tweeted: "Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk."

  • If This One Thing Happens, Bitcoin Could Double in Price

    Regulation is coming to the crypto industry, and the choice of who gets to regulate Bitcoin could have a huge impact on its future price.

  • Elon Musk says 'population collapse' is a bigger threat than climate change. Is he right?

    In a world where social systems often depend on the young supporting the old, forward thinkers are starting to wonder what happens as populations age.

  • Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 5: Scouring for pickups after latest rash of injuries

    Another week, another nightmarish series of injuries across the NFL. Andy Behrens is here to help with some pickups to target to help fill the void.