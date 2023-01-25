Kremlin within reach of Ukrainian weapons, just like Engels airfield, Ukraine’s intel warns Putin

Kremlin is within striking range of the military means available to Ukraine, the intelligence reported

Skibitskyi was responding to the program host's remark that the Russians were not deploying air defense systems near Engels airfield, which has been attacked several times by Ukrainian drones, but instead deploy air defense systems near the Kremlin.

"But this is after Engels. And this suggests that if we can get to Engels, we will get to the Kremlin," Skibitskyi said.

Read also: Air defense systems in Moscow part of information operations, says ISW

On Jan. 19, news media started publishing photos and videos of air defense installations placed on the roofs of buildings and vacant lots in Moscow.

An air defense system was also spotted in Moscow Oblast near Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo.

According to media reports, the Pantsir-S1 air defense systems, which were spotted on buildings in the center of Moscow, have been deployed to protect Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his family.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine