Kremlin's anti-Israel position is growing every day, says NSDC chief Danilov

Dictatorship, fascism and Russian Nazism always go hand in hand with anti-Semitism, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on X (Twitter) on Oct. 30.

No Jew or citizen of Israel can feel safe in Russia, he added, in response to the mob attack at the Makhachkala airport, Danilov said.

"It's only a matter of time before Black Hundreds pogroms (reactionary, anti-revolutionary and anti-Semitic groups formed in Russia after the 1905 revolution that staged Jewish pogroms) start in Russia. Russia equally hates all peoples who choose freedom,” Danilov said.

“The events in Makhachkala, the hug with Hamas, the ban on Jewish activities, and Putin's dirty jokes about Jews are a growing trend in the Kremlin's official anti-Israeli position.”

A mob of about 1,000 people in Russia’s predominantly Muslim region of Dagestan stormed Makhachkala airport late on Oct. 29 in search of Jewish passengers arriving on a Red Wings flight from Tel Aviv.

Passengers on this and other flights were forced to take refuge on planes or hide in the airport for fear of being attacked.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel “expects Russian law enforcement authorities to protect the safety of all Israeli citizens and Jews wherever they may be and to act resolutely against the rioters and against the wild incitement directed against Jews and Israelis.”

Russia’s civil aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, later reported that the airfield had been cleared, but that the airport would remain closed to incoming planes until Nov. 6.

