Russian FSB to select conscripts for frontline duties in Ukraine's occupied regions, signaling a shift in military strategy

Russian authorities are preparing to deploy conscripts for combat roles in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories, National Resistance Center (NRC) reported on Feb. 12.

The selection process for these combat units will be managed by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), utilizing its regional departments to identify candidates through military enlistment offices for service in special units.

This move marks a departure from traditional practices, with the FSB directly involved in recruiting conscripts for frontline duties. New recruitment strategy will also introduce a new payment system to enhance the effectiveness of the deployment.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine