Kress Volunteer Fire Dept. to host block party fundraiser for new building

A year ago, Stability AI, the London-based startup behind the open source image-generating AI model Stable Diffusion, quietly released Dance Diffusion, a model that can generate songs and sound effects given a text description of the songs and sound effects in question. Dance Diffusion was Stability AI's first foray into generative audio, and it signaled a meaningful investment -- and acute interest, seemingly -- from the company in the nascent field of AI music creation tools. The research organization Stability funded to create the model, Harmonai, stopped updating Dance Diffusion sometime last year.