Krewe of Athena rescheduled to roll in Jefferson Parish due to possible rain

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Krewe of Athena has rescheduled its 2024 parade due to possible rainy weather.

WGNO special: ‘Putting a Mardi Gras Spotlight on the Black Masking Indians of New Orleans’

The parade was originally set to roll in Jefferson Parish on Sunday. It will now roll on Monday, Feb. 12.

Krewe of Athena will follow the Krewe of Centurions, which moved to 6 p.m.

The parade will take the westbound route down Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.