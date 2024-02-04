Krewe of Orpheus hosts annual open house ahead of 2024 parade

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mardi Gras enthusiasts made their way to the Orpheus Krewe Den on Saturday, Feb. 3, for the Krewe of Orpheus’ annual open house.

At the event, attendees got a sneak peek of this year’s floats, designed by creative director Derek Franklin.

‘Paw’ty in the French Quater with Mystic Krewe of Barkus Sunday

The krewe’s 2024 parade theme is “Music of the Spheres.”

Krewe of Orpheus Captain Sonny Borey told WGNO that his krewe is like no other.

“Something that I am very proud of is that we invite everyone to come out. We want to be a krewe that is open to all people. All people of goodwill. Enjoy the parade but above all be safe. Watch your children and watch where you stand, so you can have a safe and fun Mardi Gras,” said Borey.

The Krewe of Orpheus is set to roll on Lundi Gras.

