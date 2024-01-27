Krewedelusion cancels parade two days before

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Krewedelusion announced on Friday, Jan. 26 the cancellation of their parade for this Mardi Gras season.

Krewe officials said the cancellation is due to financial challenges and scheduling conflicts.

The French Quarter walking parade was originally scheduled to follow Krewe du Vieux on Saturday, Jan. 27.

According to Krewe leaders, there is a plan to return to their original route in 2025.

