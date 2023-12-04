Krieg Butler, alleged shooter of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed, taken off home confinement

Krieg Butler, 37, formerly of Columbus' Hilltop neighborhood, leaves the courtroom Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, after a bond hearing during which Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Andy Miller modified Butler's bond to take him off home confinement.

The man who allegedly told Columbus police he fired in self-defense when he fatally shot 13-year-old Sinzae Reed last year will be able to leave his home more freely after a Franklin County judge modified the man's bond.

Krieg Butler, 37, formerly of the Columbus Hilltop neighborhood, appeared Monday for a bond hearing in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Andy Miller granted Butler's request to take him off home confinement, but kept Butler on GPS monitoring.

A Franklin County grand jury indicted Butler in May on one count each of improper handling of a firearm and tampering with evidence in connection with Reed's death.

Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor David Zeyen requested Miller order Butler to stay away from Reed's family and the Wedgewood Apartments complex, where the Butler and Reed lived when the shooting occurred on Oct. 1, 2022.

Several witnesses told authorities that Reed shot at Butler in his truck before Butler fired back, Zeyen said at Butler's arraignment in May.

Butler's defense attorney, Michael Hayes, said Butler would agree to stay away.

Arguing against modifying Butler's bond, Zeyen said Monday this is a serious case involving the death of a child.

"The defendant, who was fully aware that he had shot and killed this child, did not call the police, did not turn himself in," Zeyen said.

Prosecutors intend to secure a conviction of Butler at trial, Zeyen said, and his charges carry mandatory prison time, making him a flight risk.

Miller said Monday that this is not the punishment phase of the case and he had a very narrow question before him: "Is home confinement necessary to promote the interests of safety and have the defendant not meddle with the integrity of the case against him."

"Knowing that even if I remove his home confinement, I still have GPS, I'm going to go ahead and grant the defendant's request," Miller said.

Butler has been on electronic monitoring and confined to his home since June, when he posted his $100,000 bond.

Krieg Butler, 37, formerly of the Hilltop neighborhood, appeared Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Franklin County Common Pleas Court for a bond hearing.

Hayes said Monday that Butler has complied with the conditions of his release and pays his child support. But Butler works odd jobs and his home confinement has prevented him from taking jobs on short notice, according to Hayes.

Butler is not charged with murder, Hayes pointed out Monday in court.

Butler admitted to police that he tampered with evidence, Zeyen said Monday.

"He had disposed of the firearm. He admitted to the police when they said, 'Well let's see if you can get us that firearm back,' he said 'Why? This is just evidence against me,'" Zeyen said.

When police apprehended Butler, he admitted he was on his way to have his truck painted a different color, Zeyen alleged.

