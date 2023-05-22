Krieg Butler arrested Sunday in Sinzae Reed case, no court date scheduled

The man charged with multiple felonies after fatally shooting a 13-year-old in October 2022 is now back behind bars.

Krieg Butler, 37, was arrested Sunday and is currently being held in the Franklin County jail in connection with charges of improper handling of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

Butler was indicted on Friday by a Franklin County grand jury who heard evidence related to the death of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed on Oct. 12, 2022.

The grand jury declined to file charges against Butler, who is white, directly related to the death of Sinzae, who was Black.

Following the indictment being issued, a warrant for Butler's arrest had also been filed.

Learn more: How does Ohio's grand jury process work? Here's what you should know.

Sinzae's death had drawn national media attention in early 2023 and questions about why Butler, who was arrested and charged with murder within 24 hours of the shooting, had been released and the charges dismissed. Butler reportedly told investigators he had shot in self-defense after Sinzae fired at him on the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive on the city's West Side.

Columbus police and the Franklin County Prosecutor's office have not publicly confirmed whether Sinzae had a weapon or what the ballistics evidence in the case shows.

On Saturday, more than 100 people gathered in Downtown Columbus calling for justice for Sinzae, as well as other people who had been killed by police.

Additional details about how and where Butler was taken into custody were not available. A court date has not yet been scheduled.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Krieg Butler arrested Sunday in Sinzae Reed case, no court date set