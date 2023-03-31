Kriete recognizes MLPD officers

Mar. 31—MOSES LAKE — Grant County Sheriff Joe Kriete presented citations of valor to two Moses Lake Police Department officers during a regular city council meeting on Tuesday.

Citations for valor to Moses Lake Police Cpl. Josh Buescher and meritorious service to Cpl. Yonatan Mengist for their assistance during an officer-involved shooting on July 10, 2022 north of Moses Lake.

That day, deputies were helping a bail bondsman attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Robert Gwinn when Gwinn tried to flee and allegedly shot at deputies while he fled. He is currently in custody at the Grant County Jail awaiting trial. Kriete said both Buescher and Mengist provided timely assistance that helped end the threat to officers and the public and apprehend the suspect.

"The example set by the Moses Lake Police corporals in teamwork and professionalism is outstanding," Kriete said. "I would like to offer my deepest thank yous to the council as well as the corporals."