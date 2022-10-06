Kris Jenner says she has Khloé Kardashian's DUI mugshot framed in her office because it's 'really cute'

Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian. RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Khloé Kardashian says her mom, Kris Jenner, still has her mugshot framed in her office.

Jenner explained that she has it because Kardashian's mugshot is "really cute."

Kardashian was arrested in 2007 for a DUI and later spent three hours in jail for it in 2008.

Khloé Kardashian said that her mother, Kris Jenner, has her mugshot from her jail time at age 22 for a DUI framed because she thinks it's "really cute."

On season two, episode three of Hulu's "The Kardashians," which aired Thursday, Khloé and Kris split a weed edible together. Khloé remarked that she had already been to jail once and wasn't stressed about carrying weed gummies — which are legal in the state of California — on her person.

"My mom has my mugshot framed. She does, I think it's in her office," Khloé said during a confessional in the episode. "Malika did my hair for my mugshot, I did my own makeup. But I've never been to jail since, so I've learned my lesson."

"Your mugshot's really cute," Kris told her.

Kim Kardashian was the one who made the framed mugshot public in 2016, HelloGiggles and Us Weekly reported. That year, she took a photo of the frame in Kris' office and posted it with the caption, "Copy cat @Khloe jail pic." Her caption suggests that she also had framed her sister's mugshot somewhere in her home.

Khloé was arrested for driving under the influence in March 2007, People reported, and was sentenced to three years probation. She was later sentenced to 30 days in jail after she failed to take a court-mandated alcohol education class and follow through on her community service, per People. However, she was in jail for only about three hours before she was released due to overcrowding.

In 2008, Khloé told Tyra Banks that she would "never, ever" drive intoxicated, saying that as part of her community service she had to visit a hospital and witness people who had been injured, either through driving drunk themselves or after being hurt by a drunk driver, People reported.

Story continues

Khloé's DUI jail time was covered on season one of the family's previous E! Network reality series, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

In one memorable moment from the earlier show, Jenner admonished Kim for taking selfies with a digital camera while they were on the way to the jail.

"Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister's going to jail," Jenner said in the episode.

Read the original article on Insider