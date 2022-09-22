Kris Jenner says she 'kinda forgot' that she had a condo in Beverly Hills, and when she visited the fridge was filled with old frozen beans and alcohol

Kris Jenner attends the Met Gala 2022. Theo Wargo/WireImage

Kris Jenner said that she "kinda forgot" about her Beverly Hills condo because it's close to home.

Jenner and Khloé Kardashian visited the condo and cleared out its freezer.

Jenner said that she typically uses the condo as a wrapping station around Christmas.

Kris Jenner said that she "forgot" about her Beverly Hills condo — and its fridge was full of alcohol and old frozen food.

On the season two premiere of "The Kardashians," Jenner and her daughter, Khloé Kardashian, visited the condo, which Jenner said she hadn't been to since Christmas.

"Here's the thing. I have a condo and my mom has one, and my cousin has one, and we all live nearby," Jenner said during a confessional in the episode. "I kinda forgot it was there. That sounds ridiculous, doesn't it?"

At the condo, Jenner and Kardashian went through the fridge in the apartment, which was filled with numerous bottles of champagne, water, and what appeared to be a bottle of balsamic vinegar. The freezer, meanwhile, was full of plastic bags labeled "do not eat," frozen foods like beans, glasses, and frozen dinners.

"I've never seen so much champagne, why is this all here?" Kardashian asked.

"In case of an emergency," Jenner replied.

After the pair cleaned out the freezer, Jenner joked about tossing the trash bag down to the ground from the upper-level condo and picking it up at the bottom. Instead, she handed it to someone unseen outside the front door, asking them to take it down to the trash or to find a trash chute.

Jenner said that she typically used the condo as a wrapping station for the family Christmas, calling it "Santa's Workshop," but that she didn't frequently visit.

Kardashian jokingly expressed envy at her mother's ability to not remember the property.

"I can't wait to be wealthy enough to forget I have property somewhere," she said. "Just like, 'Oh, I have a condo in Beverly Hills? I forgot about that.'"

