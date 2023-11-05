Kris Kobach personally defends Republican-passed election laws before Kansas Supreme Court

Attorney General Kris Kobach personally argued before the Kansas Supreme Court on Friday in defense of election laws passed in 2021 by the Republican-led Legislature over the veto of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

At issue are a so-called ballot harvesting provision restricting the number of advance ballots that one person can deliver and a provision on signature matching requirements for mailed ballots.

The seven-member high court heard oral arguments on the case in a courtroom at Washburn University's new law school building. Chief Justice Marla Luckert said it was the first appellate court to use the facility, "so it feels like a very monumental day."

Voter rights lawsuit now waiting on two Supreme Court appeals

It was the second time in 10 months that the Supreme Court heard arguments in the voting rights lawsuit brought by the League of Women Voters of Kansas, Loud Light, Kansas Appleseed Center for Law and Justice and the Topeka Independent Living Resource Center. The defendants are Secretary of State Scott Schwab and Kobach.

In Friday's case, the justices must decide whether to allow the lawsuit to continue with challenges to two state statutes. A Shawnee County District Court judge had dismissed those claims in April 2022, but they were reinstated this March by the Kansas Court of Appeals.

The high court has also not yet ruled on a related appeal on a challenge to a different statute. That law creates a new crime of impersonating an election officer, which the voting rights groups contend effectively criminalizes voter registration drives. The court heard arguments on the denial of an injunction on that provision in February.

The fact that that appeal has been fractured from Friday's appeal caused some concern for the court. Kobach said a decision on jurisdiction that could establish important precedent, potentially having ramifications for prisoner appeals.

What are the laws at issue in this case?

One piece of Friday's appeal challenges K.S.A. 25-2437(c), which prohibits anyone from delivering more than 10 advance voting ballots on behalf of other voters during an election. Kobach said the law "prevents what is sometimes called ballot harvesting."

Violating the law is a misdemeanor crime.

The other statute at issue is K.S.A. 25-1124(h), which requires county election officers to verify a voter's signature on an advance voting ballot envelope before counting that mailed ballot. Signature verification can be done by an electronic device or by human inspection. If the signature on the envelope does not match the signature on file in county voter registration records, the ballot cannot be counted.

Elisabeth Frost, an attorney from the Democrat-aligned Elias Law Group, said the Legislature did not properly vet the bills before voting on them, while it was "lies about voter fraud that led to these laws."

"It simply isn't true that either you need the signature verification or the 10 ballot limit — which again, no one has ever explained — in order to secure elections," Frost said. "In fact, Kansas has been securing elections just fine. There was an intensive audit, and the secretary of state said it was the most secure election in Kansas in history in 2020. There's all kinds of safeguards that the Secretary of State's Office, that Kansas law, impose on advanced ballot voting."

Why the abortion rights ruling matters to election law

The Supreme Court's previous ruling on the Kansas Constitution protecting abortion rights set a precedent that could affect the election law case.

Generally, the court said that strict scrutiny — meaning the state has a higher legal burden when defending its laws — should be applied to fundamental rights in the constitution. The plaintiffs argue that strict scrutiny should also be applied to voting rights.

If the state is infringing on a fundamental right, Frost said, they must "show that the rule actually advances what they're claiming to do. Our allegations are that signature matching by inexperts under these standards is worse than flipping a coin."

She called it "essentially a consistent handwriting qualifications test" and compared it to requiring experts in forensics when examining voting machines, noting issued with a costly 2020 audit by non-experts in Arizona.

Voting is a constitutional right. But is it different than others?

Kobach disagreed about applying strict scrutiny.

"The right to vote differs from other constitutional rights," Kobach said. "Plaintiffs ask you to view all constitutional rights as essentially the same. And from that mistaken premise, they lead to the conclusion that strict scrutiny always applies. But they are wrong."

He argued that the right to vote is different from other constitutional rights like freedom of speech, of religion and abortion that restrict the government. Instead, voting requires the government to establish the venue before the right can be exercised.

"A constitutional right in most cases imposes a duty on the government not to act," Kobach said. "But the right to vote requires the government to act."

"There will always have to be some regulations," he added, "which are designed to protect the voter to ensure that when you sign your name, someone will try to make sure that that signature is you. ... Because really with advance voting by mail, that's the only way we have to have any confidence at all that this is the person who is casting the vote."

Justices had more questions for Kris Kobach

Kobach made it just over a minute into his argument before he was interrupted by a justice. The opposing counsel, Frost, made it a little over four minutes before being interrupted.

But the justices also had far more questions for Kobach and thus allowed him to go "well beyond" his allotted time.

While lengthy, pointed questioning from multiple justices may signal the court is unlikely to side with Kobach on whether the claims should be dismissed, it is also not a guarantee that they would ultimately side with the plaintiffs in potential future arguments on whether to temporarily or permanently block the laws. Justice Melissa Standridge noted that a ruling on a motion to dismiss requires viewing that facts "in a light most favorable to" the plaintiffs.

Justice Eric Rosen suggested to Kobach that because the Constitution protects the right to vote, "you and everyone should do everything in their power to ensure that that exercise of the right to vote is not only allowed but counted."

Kobach said it is more nuanced than that because the Constitution also requires the Legislature to "provide for proper proofs of the right of suffrage — a signature verification right requirement is just such a proof."

"Once we give the voter the choice, and the voter exercises that choice" to cast either an advance ballot or vote in-person, "doesn't the state have the same obligation to ensure that both votes are counted?" Justice Dan Biles said.

Kobach said both process have "a point at which the state ensures that this is indeed the person who is entitled to cast this person's vote." Voting in-person means checking the ID before getting a ballot, he said, while voting by mail means verifying the signature after the ballot is received.

"Why should there be hurdles in making my vote count?" Rosen said.

Kobach said he wouldn't call signing an envelope a hurdle.

But Frost said, "Both of these restrictions impede on the right to vote of lawful qualified voters who have done everything right."

Jason Alatidd is a statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jalatidd@gannett.com. Follow him on X @Jason_Alatidd.

