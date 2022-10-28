Kris Kobach's 'cop killers' ad includes footage from Tiger Woods DUI arrest

A new ad supporting Kris Kobach, the Republican candidate for attorney general, featured footage of golf star Tiger Woods being arrested for driving under the influence with the language "no capital punishment for cop killers."

The footage appeared roughly halfway through the ad, which accused Kobach's Democratic opponent Chris Mann of being soft on crime. Specifically, the ad alleged Mann wouldn't pursue the death penalty against violent criminals and those convicted of killing a single police officer.

The ad outlines the cases of Reginald and Jonathan Carr, who are on death row after killing five in a 2000 Wichita-area shooting spree, and Scott Cheever, who in 2005 shot and killed a Greenwood County sheriff's deputy.

"But if Chris Mann gets his way, there will be no capital punishment for cop killers," the ad's narrator said, as it cut to an image of Woods being arrested.

The footage came from a dashcam video of Woods being arrested in 2017 and flanked by two Florida sheriff's deputies. While Woods was initially stopped and booked for driving under the influence, he eventually pleaded guilty to one count of reckless driving and was given probation.

Versions of the ad shared by the Kobach campaign on social media don't feature the footage of Woods. Kobach's campaign manager, J.R. Claeys, didn't immediately return a text message seeking comment.

At a debate Tuesday, Mann, a former Lawrence Police Department officer and prosecutor who is now in private practice, said that while he personally opposes the death penalty, his job is to enforce the law.

"I have never said I would not use the death penalty," Mann said.

In a statement, Mann's spokesperson, Kelli Kee, called the ad "absolutely false and deceptive."

"He needs to take down the ad," Kee said in an email. "Chris Mann is a former cop who was injured in the line of duty. Kris Kobach has no shame in the lies he’ll tell to win political power."

Kobach aired a similar attack against Mann during the debate this week, pointing to alleged comments he made during another forum hosted by the Wichita Metro Crime Commission last month.

"In Kansas, the attorney general plays a critical role in ensuring that our men and women in blue are protected against people who would kill them," Kobach said. "And one of the ways of doing that is by deterring it with the death penalty."

