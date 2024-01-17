Kris Mayes closes the ACA's honeypot on gifts for corporate bigwigs

Attorney General Kris Mayes says the Arizona Commerce Authority's giveaways to corporate bigwigs violate the state's gift clause.

Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes may have just made it easier for the Republican-controlled Legislature to end the Arizona Commerce Authority.

Mayes on Tuesday notified the suddenly embattled agency that it violated the state constitution’s gift clause with its various giveaways to corporate bigwigs.

It seems taxpayer-funded stays at luxury resorts, cushy suites and skyboxes in which to watch the Super Bowl and Waste Management Phoenix Open, tickets to various concerts and prestige events and, of course, all the booze they and their companions can guzzle, are not legitimate public expenses.

Even if a fraction of the wined-and-dined do ultimately bring the (unbinding) promise of jobs to the Valley.

“The CEO Forums produce no public benefit that counts under the Gift Clause,” Mayes wrote.

Freedom Caucus wants to stop ACA

Well, ouch.

And, if you are the business community: Uh oh.

Mayes’ letter comes as Sen. Jake Hoffman, chairman of the hard right Arizona Freedom Caucus, is leading a Republican revolt against the public-private partnership — the one that was created in 2011 by Republicans to recruit businesses to the state and expand them once they’re here.

It comes as Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs and the business community are appealing to lawmakers to extend the partnership agency that automatically expires on June 30 unless the Legislature takes action.

A recent state audit found the ACA has spent more than $2.4 million in taxpayer money since 2018 to entertain corporate bigwigs and their guests at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and the 2023 Super Bowl.

Just over $2 million of that was spent on last year’s sponsorship of the Super Bowl and ensuing CEO festivities, prompting Hoffman to go gunning for the agency.

Business leaders rush to ACA's defense

He’s not alone. Senate President Warren Petersen told me he believes most of the economic gains the ACA trumpets would have come even without millions of dollars in public subsidies.

“It’s clear it (the ACA) needs reforms at a minimum,” Petersen said after reading Mayes’ letter.

In a letter to legislators on Tuesday, a coalition of 100 business leaders rushed to the ACA’s defense, crediting the agency with winning 1,209 projects representing a projected 272,803 new jobs paying an average of $60,808. That’s over $113 billion in capital investment — if it happens.

“With the help of the ACA, Arizona has dramatically reshaped the outlook of our economy,” they wrote.

The problem for them is that conservative voters have dramatically reshaped the Legislature, with the hard right now in control rather than the traditional business-oriented conservatives who long controlled the Capitol.

Hoffman and his crew are not wrong to decry the luxury giveaways on the public’s dime. Tuesday’s letter from Mayes would seem to give them the torpedo they need to sink the agency.

“The ACA has demonstrated gross mismanagement and, at times, outright illegal activity with its gifts to corporate CEOs,” Hoffman told me. “As stewards of the public trust, it is our responsibility to make sure we have a government that works for everyone, not just the wealthy, well-connected, or favored few.

“If Katie Hobbs wants to hang the ACA’s problem-riddled anchor around her neck, that’s her choice, but I’m going to continue to fight for a government that works for every Arizonan no matter how hard she opposes me.”

Arizona spent big on the Super Bowl

A spokesman for Hobbs, who was apparently busy gnawing on nails, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Mayes, in her letter, said the ACA has hosted 136 executives representing 118 businesses at five CEO Forums since 2018.

From that, the state has gotten just 27 non-binding commitments to expand or relocate in Arizona, which would bring 15,000 jobs to the state and more than $2.35 billion in capital investment — if they really happen, that is.

The lion’s share of that spending spree came last year when both Super Bowl LVII and the Phoenix Open were held the same weekend in early February, a month into Hobbs’ term.

The goodies flowed forth during that four-day affair as 66 bigshots and their guests were treated to first-class hotel stays, in-state transportation, skybox seats at the Open and the Super Bowl and tickets to the NFL owner’s party, the Super Bowl Tailgate Party and the Super Bowl Experience — with various other theater tickets and assorted goodies thrown in.

Mayes said the ACA estimates it’ll spend more than $1 million on 2024 CEO Forums coinciding with this year's Phoenix Open in February and the NCAA’s Final Four in April.

Or not.

Other expenses Mayes should look into

In her letter to the ACA, Mayes warned that she will go to court should the agency not comply with her warning to cut it out.

“My office fully intends to uphold the state’s constitution and will seek to prevent any future illegal payment of public monies to private entities by the ACA,” she said in a statement.

Me? I’m hoping she’ll next take a look at last year’s legislative giveaway of $15 million to the Prescott Rodeo and yet another $1 million subsidy for Turf Paradise.

Or perhaps those $400 pianos and ski passes and luxury driving lessons bought with Empowerment Scholarship Accounts.

Why the GOP is: Utterly wrong about school vouchers

But I digress.

Mayes is right to slam down the lid on the CEO honeypot.

GOP is right, but tread carefully

Now Republicans — at least a fair number of them — seem poised to slam down the lid on the state’s longstanding economic development strategy.

Does it work, giving away millions in subsidies — the ones that come after the wining and the dining — to lure companies to a state that already has a low-tax, decent regulatory climate?

Would those companies and the jobs they bring arrive even without the work of the Arizona Commerce Authority?

Maybe.

But then again, maybe not.

Unless they’ve got a better idea, Republicans should tread carefully.

