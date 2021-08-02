Kris Wu, arrested on suspicion of rape, faces LIFE imprisonment if convicted

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Carl Samson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Chinese Canadian actor and singer Kris Wu was arrested on suspicion of rape weeks after a young woman came forward to accuse him of targeting herself and others.

The allegations: In a statement on Saturday, police in Beijing’s Chaoyang District said they have detained the 30-year-old, whose real name is Wu Yifan, in response to reports that he “has repeatedly tricked young women into having sex” and “other related issues.”

  • The arrest comes a week after police revealed that Wu had lied about his relationship with teen influencer Du Meizhu, according to the South China Morning Post. Du, 18, first accused Wu of sexual misconduct on July 8, revealing screenshots of alleged conversations between them and people who supposedly worked for him.

  • Du claims that Wu invited her to a party at his home where she was pressured to consume alcohol. She allegedly lost consciousness and wound up in his bed the next morning.

  • Du said one of Wu’s associates offered her hush money. When she declined, she was allegedly threatened with a lawsuit. A sum of 500,000 yuan (about $77,000) was soon wired into her bank account. She has since returned the money in installments.

  • Du, who was 17 during the alleged incident, claims that Wu’s victims far exceed eight and that two of them are minors, according to the state-run Global Times. China’s age of consent is 14.


Reactions: Wu’s arrest is being lauded by #MeToo advocates, the Wall Street Journal noted. Since Du came forward, at least 24 more women have made allegations of inappropriate behavior, according to the BBC.

  • Du’s sister thanked the public after Wu’s arrest. “Only after having experienced hellish torture can we have the power to conquer heaven. Our efforts are not in vain. All the injustices we suffer will turn into motivation,” she said in a statement.

  • Lu Pin, a New York-based feminist activist, described Wu’s detention as a major step for China’s #MeToo movement. “Now with Wu Yifan, #MeToo has finally taken down someone with real power in China — it has shown that no matter how powerful you are, rape is not acceptable,” Lu told The New York Times.

  • If convicted, Wu faces imprisonment from 10 years up to life, the Global Times said in another article. He will be deported to Canada after serving his sentence, an attorney from the Beijing Lanpeng Law Firm told the outlet.

  • The former EXO member, an older Kpop group, has lost multiple endorsement deals -- including Porsche and Bulgari -- over the allegations and is suing Du for defamation. He rejects her claims and assured his fans, “There was no ‘underage’ [sex], if there was this kind of behavior, everyone please rest assured, I will go into prison myself!”


Featured Image via Reuters

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

China May Ban Grad Students Caught Cheating From Getting Mortgages, Fast Internet

Thai Woman Graduates University at 88

Police Arrest Suspects in 3 Separate Robberies of Elderly Asians on Same Day in SF

Oakland Professor Tells Viet American Student 'Your Name in English Sounds Like F**k Boy'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police in China detain Canadian pop star Kris Wu over rape allegation

    Police in China said they have detained a 30-year-old Canadian man surnamed Wu on suspicion of committing rape, with state media identifying him as Chinese-born pop singer Kris Wu. Wu was being investigated over accusations made online of "tricking young girls into having sex with him," according to a statement by police in the Chaoyang district of the Chinese capital Beijing late on Saturday. Wu was publicly accused last month by an 18-year-old Chinese student of inducing her and other girls, some of them under the age of 18, to have sex with him.

  • Chinese police arrest Canadian singer Kris Wu

    Chinese police on Sunday said they've detained a 30-year-old Canadian man surnamed Wu on suspicion of rape.State media has identified the man as Chinese-born pop singer Kris Wu.The singer, who was previously a member of the K-pop group EXO, was under investigation over accusations made online, of quote "tricking young girls into having sex with him," according to a statement by Beijing police.An 18-year-old Chinese student publicly accused Wu last month of luring her and other girls, some under the age of 18, to have sex with him.The student told Chinese media she was 17 at the time of the incident and was pressured to drink alcohol and have sex with him.A police statement said the student was invited by Wu's team to his house for a music video casting Wu has previously denied the accusation and was not immediately available for comment on Sunday.His studio did not respond to a request for comment and his law firm did not answer calls.It was not immediately clear if Wu's arrest was linked to the student who made the accusations in July.At least a dozen brands, including Porsche and Bvlgari, have cut ties with Wu since the allegations.

  • Warship positions faked including UK aircraft carrier

    Nearly 100 naval ships may have had their locations faked through manipulation of AIS safety system.

  • Hearing begins for lawmaker who shared rape accuser's name

    An Idaho lawmaker accused of violating ethics rules by publicizing the name of an alleged rape victim in disparaging social media posts — and then allegedly misleading lawmakers about her actions — said in an ethics hearing Monday that she did nothing wrong and claimed the allegations against her were politically motivated. Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings became the subject of two ethics complaints by about two dozen lawmakers after she publicized the rape accuser’s name, photo and personal details about her life in April by sharing links to an far-right news article on social media and in a newsletter to constituents. The Legislature's ethics committee scheduled the public hearing after finding probable cause that Giddings engaged in “conduct unbecoming a representative, which is detrimental to the integrity of the House as a legislative body.”

  • R. Kelly’s legal team says prosecutors ‘blindsided’ them with new allegations, ask they be kept out of trial

    CHICAGO — Lawyers for indicted singer R. Kelly have hit back on a request by federal prosecutors to admit new evidence of sexual abuse at his upcoming trial in New York, saying in a court filing over the weekend they were “blindsided” and have no time to prepare an adequate defense. The motion asked U.S. District Court Judge Ann Donnelly to deny prosecutors’ attempt to add 15 new alleged ...

  • Kyle Kuzma’s SUV Reportedly Stolen, Crashes Into Police Car After High Speed Chase

    Kyle Kuzma's SUV was allegedly stolen in Los Angeles, before the driver took it on a high speed chase that ended in a crash in the downtown area.

  • Paget Brewster says the Criminal Minds revival is probably "dead"

    Unsubs everywhere are breathing a sigh of relief this week, as star Paget Brewster reports that efforts to revive long-running serial killer-catching procedural Criminal Minds have now fallen apart. This is per Variety, which reports that Brewster—star of stage, screen, and that one video we can never stop thinking about where the cast of DuckTales talks about people doing the Naruto run at Area 51—dubbed plans to bring the show back on Paramount Plus as “dead.”

  • How South Korea's migrant wives are breaking the glass ceiling

    Many arrived not knowing the language, but are now carving out a significant place in society.

  • Koenig Special Ferraris looking for Gordon Gecko's bid in Monterey

    Glossy car magazines in the 1980s regularly welcomed the outrageous and hugely powerful gimcracks created by U.S. and European tuners. Koenig Specials always seemed to be on photo shoots, probably because they looked like, well, this. Eponymous namesake Willy Koenig, a German, also had a company origin story akin to Ferrucio Lamborghini's.

  • 'It looked like a hurricane shelter': Spirit Airlines flight cancellations vex travelers

    The no-frills Spirit Airlines blamed the cancellations on weather and unspecified "operational challenges."

  • Los Angeles Bans Homeless Encampments in Certain Areas

    The controversial ordinance is set to go into effect on August 28.

  • Alexander Vindman, the White House staffer who sparked Trump's 1st impeachment, tells his story

    When Alexander Vindman was preparing to testify at the first impeachment hearing, he faced intense pushback from a Trump supporter: his father.

  • German court sets trial date for former Nazi guard, aged 100

    A German court has set a trial date for a 100-year-old man who is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on allegations he served as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp on the outskirts of Berlin during World War II. A spokeswoman for the Neuruppin state court said Monday that the trial is set to begin in early October. The suspect is alleged to have worked at the Sachsenhausen camp between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing.

  • Does Your Dog Get the 'Zoomies'? Here's What's Really Going On

    There's actually a reason for your pup's sudden need for speed.

  • U.S., U.K. and Israel blame Iran for deadly ship attack; Tehran denies

    The United States and the United Kingdom joined Israel on Sunday in alleging Iran carried out a fatal drone strike on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea, putting further pressure on Tehran as it denied being involved in the assault.

  • Downtrodden Peso May Extend Drop on Philippine Rating Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- July was a brutal month for the Philippine peso and there appears to be little respite on the horizon.After capping its steepest monthly decline in over three years, the currency could extend losses due to a worsening virus outbreak and the risk of a sovereign rating downgrade. It may drop toward 51 per dollar, a level last reached in April 2020, according to ING Groep NV, Security Bank Corp. and Malaysian Banking Bhd.The peso’s resilience is being tested as the authorities strugg

  • Aid group closes emergency clinic in Haiti amid violence

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Gang violence that has left more than 19,000 people homeless in Haiti’s capital has now forced a Doctors Without Borders clinic to close, officials said Monday. The emergency clinic in the Martissant neighborhood of Port-au-Prince had been operating for 15 years and served a community of some 300,000 people, the aid group said in a statement. The clinic recently cared for dozens of gunshot victims, including multiple civilians, as gangs in Martissant battled over territory.

  • Combining AstraZeneca and mRNA COVID-19 vaccines is effective -Danish study

    Combining AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine with a second dose from either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna's jab provides "good protection", Denmark's State Serum Institute said on Monday. A growing number of countries are looking at switching to different COVID-19 vaccines for second doses, a measure particularly necessary in Denmark after health authorities discontinued inoculations with AstraZeneca's vaccine in April over rare side-effect concerns.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – August 2nd, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for Dogecoin. A move through the day’s pivot would bring resistance levels into play, however.

  • Timeline of Simone Biles' Tokyo Olympics: From Skipping Opening Ceremony to Exiting Her Event Finals

    Simone Biles' second Olympics did not go how she (or her fans) expected. The Olympics came on the heels of Biles' making some uncharacteristic errors on the balance beam at trials in St. Louis on June 27. Despite a few wobbles, Biles still finished in first place.