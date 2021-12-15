Krisinda Bright sentenced to life in prison for murdering her two children in February

BEAVER — After making a deal with prosecutors to avoid the death sentence, an Ambridge mother will spend life in prison for murdering her children.

Krisinda Ann Bright, 58, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to double homicide charges on Wednesday for the deaths of her two children, 16-year-old Jeffery Bright and 22-year-old Jasmine Cannady. Before making a deal with prosecutors, Bright had pleaded not guilty and would have potentially faced the death penalty if found guilty by a jury.

"This plea agreement was in the best interests of the victims' families and the community," Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier said. "I see no good coming from a four-week trial in which the family, the jury and investigating officers would be exposed ad nauseum to the gruesome facts and photographs of this double shotgun murder. Two consecutive life sentences was acceptable to the families and everyone involved.”

Bright was arrested on Feb. 22 after police said she shot her children in the head with a shotgun in their Ambridge home on Maplewood Avenue. Police said Bright called them after the murder and reported she was the one that shot them.

First responders also said Bright discussed that she was seeking treatment for depression and social anxiety at a Veterans Affairs hospital at the time, but told the detectives that she hadn’t taken her medication for a few weeks before the crime occurred.

On Sept. 7, the District Attorney's Office notified Bright that they would be seeking the death penalty in her case. At the request of the defense, Bright underwent a full psychological evaluation before the trial. Throughout the process, she was found to be fully competent and able to stand trial.

After extended conversations with Bright, her attorneys, investigating police officers and survivors of Kiara Bright and Jasmine Cannady, an agreement was made in order to spare Bright the death penalty in exchange for a guilty plea.

Bright will now spend life in prison with no chance of parole.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Ambridge mother sentenced to life in prison after plea deal