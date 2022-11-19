Krispy Kreme agrees to pay $1.2M to settle overtime suit

Krispy Kreme Inc. has agreed to pay almost $1.2 million in backpay and damages to 516 assistant managers who the U.S. Department of Labor says were improperly denied overtime payments from 2019 to 2021.

Krispy Kreme will pay almost $594,000 in previously withheld overtime and a similar amount in damages to the affected employees. The consent order settles a suit filed by the labor department on Nov. 7 in U.S. District Court in Louisville, Kentucky.

The company does not admit liability in the consent order.

