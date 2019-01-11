Krispy Kreme announces Chocolate Glaze Collection and sweet deal for new rewards members

Come Monday, it'll be harder to keep some New Year's resolutions.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts announced Friday that it is releasing a new Chocolate Glaze Collection on Jan. 14, featuring four new doughnuts along with a sweet deal for new members of its loyalty program.

But the North Carolina-based company also has a suggestion for dieters: "Don’t Quit, Cheat Sweet."

“If you’re taking a brief break from your diet or exercise routine, you may as well make it worth it,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts chief marketing officer in a statement. “This is worth it.”

The doughnuts in the Chocolate Glaze Collection are classic flavors including cake batter and raspberry filled.

Krispy Kreme has an extra treat for anyone who joins Krispy Kreme Rewards by downloading the mobile app or online starting Monday through Jan. 27.

For joining, get a free dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts with the purchase of any dozen at regular price at participating locations nationwide.

The new doughnuts

Krispy Kreme's new doughnut collection available Jan. 14 and for a limited time include:

Chocolate Glazed Cake Batter Doughnut: A spin on its Cake Batter Doughnut, this doughnut features a chocolate doughnut filled with cake batter, glazed in chocolate, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with sprinkles.

Chocolate Glazed Raspberry Filled Doughnut: This chocolate doughnut covered with chocolate glaze, filled with raspberry and topped with a decorative red icing swirl.

Double Chocolate Glazed Kreme Filled Doughnut: This doughnut features a chocolate doughnut covered in chocolate glaze, filled with Krispy Kreme’s classic white Kreme and decorated with white icing.

Chocolate Glazed Oreo Cookies & Kreme Doughnut: A chocolate doughnut glazed in chocolate, filled with cookies and creme filling, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with Oreo cookie pieces and chocolate icing.

