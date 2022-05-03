Krispy Kreme customers attack workers over doughnut that wasn’t in stock, SC cops say

A confrontation over Krispy Kreme doughnuts — or lack thereof — sent two employees to a hospital over the weekend, South Carolina authorities say.

The incident occurred Sunday, May 1, inside the doughnut shop on North Church Street in Spartanburg, where a man and a woman allegedly argued with employees after learning the doughnuts they wanted weren’t in stock, police wrote in an incident report.

The customers exchanged words with a worker in the drive-thru before coming inside the lobby, according to police.

A witness told police she was waiting in line when two people started arguing with the drive-thru employee, the report reads. The worker shouted back at them from the doorway but was pulled inside. Moments later, the two customers came into the lobby, yelling.

Fellow workers intervened when the pair tried forcing their way behind the front counter, where the drive-thru worker was, police said. One employee was shoved to the ground and hit his head.

The other employee who tried stopping the fight had “bruising on the right side of her chin, left eye and complained of knee pain” after being shoved from behind, the report reads. Both were checked by EMS before they were taken to a hospital.

The employee who was working the drive-thru wasn’t injured, and the suspects left before officers arrived.

Recalling the incident, the drive-thru employee told police the customers got upset and challenged him to a fight when he told them the doughnuts they wanted weren’t available. The customer asked, “Why do you have such an attitude about it?” to which the worker replied, “Order doughnuts we have, or don’t order at all,” according to the police report.

The conditions of the Krispy Kreme workers weren’t known as of Tuesday, May 3. It’s not clear if charges will be filed.

