Krispy Kreme, Dunkin' to give away free donuts Friday for Donut Day, plus get extra with COVID vaccine card

Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Friday is one of the sweetest days of the year.

June 4 is National Doughnut Day — or National Donut Day in some circles — and shops across the country are marking the day with fried freebies and delectable deals.

And Krispy Kreme is sweetening its annual free doughnut giveaway for vaccinated customers.

The chain, which says it has given away more than 1.5 million glazed doughnuts since starting its vaccine incentive program in March, will give all customers a free doughnut Friday. But it's doubling the deal for vaccinated customers who get two free treats when they present proof that they received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

Target fitting rooms are back: After being closed more than a year amid COVID, Target reopens fitting rooms

The day of the pastry was established in 1938 to honor the Salvation Army Donut Lassies, women who served the treats to soldiers during World War I. It’s traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June.

National Donut Day is held annually on the first Friday in June.
National Donut Day is held annually on the first Friday in June.

National Doughnut Day freebies, deals

Participation and offers can vary by location and are only available while supplies last. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location.

DiGiorno: The Nestle brand has a new “pizza + donut mashup” dubbed the DiGiornut and is giving it away through a Twitter sweepstakes Friday. To enter, fans can reply to @DiGiorno’s tweet with #sweepstakes for a chance to score a half-dozen box.

Duck Donuts: Get a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut Friday, no purchase necessary. All locations are participating.

Dunkin': Purchase any beverage Friday and get a free classic donut of your choice, while supplies last. On Thursday at noon ET, Dunkin’ drops the #NationalDonutDay collection with limited-edition customizable donut-themed fashions at Shopdunkin.com.

Entenmann’s Donuts: Now through June 21, enter for a chance to win and give a year’s supply of donuts and other prizes to a deserving father figure by nominating them for the first “EntenMAN of the Year” Father’s Day Contest. The brand says the person can be “male or female; dad, coach, teacher or any inspiring person in their life.” Five nominees will be chosen for a chance to win the title, a year’s supply of Entenmann’s Donuts and an all-expenses-paid Daytona Race Trip package. The remaining finalists and nominators will all win free Entenmann’s Donuts for a year. Enter at EntenmanOfTheYear.com.

Krispy Kreme: All customers get any doughnut for free Friday, no purchase necessary, and get a $1 Original Glazed dozen with any dozen doughnuts purchase. It’s possible to get two doughnuts for free without a purchase Friday if you’ve received at least one COVID-19 shot as Krispy Kreme will honor its free Original Glazed doughnut offer when you show a valid vaccination card.

Maverik Adventure’s First Stop: All donuts, including the new and limited-time “Pinkalicious” donut, will be $1 Friday, excluding raspberry fritters.

Shipley Do-Nuts: Get one free glazed “Do-Nut” with any purchase from 5 a.m. to noon Friday, while supplies last.

Smokey Bones: Get a free Bag O' Donuts with any $40 purchase Friday.

Tim Hortons: This donut day deal starts Thursday and continues through June 15. Registered rewards members get one classic or specialty donut for 50 cents with any eligible purchase over 50 cents when they scan for rewards in restaurants, place a mobile or delivery order.

More deals: Locally-owned businesses and smaller chains also may have deals Friday. One of the easiest ways to find out is to check social media channels.

Businesses with 50 or more U.S. locations can submit additional Donut Day deals here.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dunkin', Krispy Kreme have free donuts for National Donut Day Friday

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Biden Lays Wreath at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day: 'It Can Hurt to Remember'

    "I always feel Beau close to me on Memorial Day," the president said about his late son, an Iraq War veteran who died of brain cancer in 2015

  • How I’m Learning To Support My Introverted Child

    I am an introvert with extroverted tendencies, so the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree. My daughter is a twin; her sister is very much an extrovert.

  • How ‘Pose’ Pulled Off a Mechanically Blooming Wedding Dress

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the penultimate episode of “Pose,” which aired May 30 on FX. “It’s been a journey to get here,” Angel (Indya Moore) says to Lil Papi (Angel Bismark Curiel) on the penultimate episode of FX’s “Pose.” It’s the opening line of her wedding vows, but it […]

  • Hit the beach now. Myrtle Beach’s nice Memorial Day weather might not last

    If you’re already here, you already know it’s perfectly sunny. Plus, highs in the mid-70s and low 80s across the Grand Strand.

  • Wales lose Lawrence for Euros, Lockyer called up

    Wales defender James Lawrence has pulled out of his country's Euro 2020 squad due to injury, with Luton's Tom Lockyer called up to replace the St Pauli centre-back.

  • The pros and cons of the Mitsubishi Mirage

    The Mitsubishi Mirage doesn't need introductions at this point. Along with its sedan sibling the G4, this subcompact hatchback has been adored by many for its easy-to-drive character since 2012, among other reasons. Prices for the Mirage start at P704,000 for the manual variant, while the CVT is priced at P765,000. If you're looking at used examples, then they will go from P250,000 to almost P400,000. As with all cars, the Mirage has its fair share of pros and cons. Pros 1. Funky color choices Yes, colors do not influence the car's performance and function. What they do is extend the owner's personality, or add flair to a ride. The vibrant hues available with the Mirage will surely stand out from neutral colors most cars wear. The Mirage can be had in sunrise orange, medium blue mica, and wine red. Before the Mirage's update in 2016, the car was also available in amethyst purple. If you're drawn to this striking shade, then you'd do a bit more searching in the used car market as this color of Mirage is rare. 2. Decent cargo capacity Neither cramped nor cavernous, the Mirage's cargo area is the average for this class of car. The rear seats can fold in a 60-40 split when bulkier items need to be carried — an advantage against the G4's fixed rear perches. 3. Fuel-efficient No feature on the Mirage is complete without that F-word. Its 1.2-liter three-cylinder MIVEC engine makes 78hp and 100Nm of torque, mated to a five-speed manual, or a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The engine and CVT transmission pairing can achieve up to an estimated 23.1kpl. Since real-world figures differ from the claimed numbers, the Mirage can really do 12 to 14kpl, according to the owners of the purple Mirage seen above. 4. Decent spec The manual-transmission Mirage wears a urethane steering wheel, features a 2-DIN radio with iPhone, auxiliary, USB, and Bluetooth connection, and uses manual climate controls. When put in other words, the basics. The CVT car has a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, which sit ahead of a high-contrast instrument cluster with chrome accents. Automatic climate, and push-button engine start, which is also a part of the keyless operation system, are also part of the kit list. The keyless feature allows the driver to lock or unlock the vehicle without having to unfurl the key from his pocket, or bag. 5. Reliable Owners of that purple Mirage and this Mirage G4 reflect the car's reliability. Those cars have played the roles of daily driver and road tripper, yet still keep on kicking without skipping a beat. It shouldn't be surprising given Mitsubishi's stellar reliability records, which is made by the little Minica, the utilitarian L300, and the rugged Pajero. Con 1. Unrefined? This model has been panned by motoring media in first-world nations like the US and the UK. They cited the cabin's unrefined characteristics, with excessive wind, engine, and road noise at speed. Their comments could be true to some extent given the model's almost 10-year-old design, which is also a con for those seeking the newest names. However, the overseas journalists could have been accustomed to more refined, first-world-exclusive models. The Mirage, after all, was designed to be sold globally, so it had to be made as cost-efficient as possible. Verdict Don't let the Mirage's age and the haters put you off. This hatchback is decently practical, reliable, and fuel-efficient. For a small, basic runabout, that's all that matters, really. Photos from Mitsubishi, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) Also read: Mitsubishi PH’s Mirage G4 prime mover for September sales Mitsubishi PH Loans L300 Vans to Gov’t Covid-19 Response Units

  • Jags fare decently well in PFF 2021 season simulation

    Pro Football Focus ran 10,000 simulations of the 2021 NFL season, and the results show the Jags right around the .500 mark.

  • Singapore to allow alternative COVID-19 vaccines for use by private sector

    To enhance Singapore's overall vaccine coverage and offer more flexibility, the government will allow private healthcare providers here to import and administer alternative COVID-19 vaccines via Special Access Routes (SARs).

  • The Latest: Australia court upholds ban on pandemic travel

    An Australian court has rejected a challenge to the federal government’s draconian power to prevent most citizens from leaving the country so they don’t bring the coronavirus home. Most Australians have been stranded in their home nation for more than a year under a government emergency order made under the powerful Biosecurity Act. Australia is alone among developed democracies in preventing its citizens and permanent residents from leaving the country during the pandemic except in “exceptional circumstances.”

  • Matt LeBlanc's Crossed Arms Pose During Friends Reunion Becomes Twitter Meme: 'Irish Uncle Energy'

    The actor appeared alongside his former Friends costars in a special that hit HBO Max last week

  • The Memorial Day Sales You Can’t Miss, From Luxury Menswear to High-End Grills

    Deals on wares from Dyson, Ralph Lauren, Sunspel and more, right this way.

  • Remembering the brave on Memorial Day in Philadelphia

    Memorial Day 2021: Today, the Philadelphia area is honoring our fallen heroes.

  • Memorial Day sales: Kohl's is having a blowout event with tons of patio furniture deals

    With Memorial Day 2021 right around the corner, Kohl's has launched its Memorial Day sale with savings on patio furniture, bedding and more.

  • 12 Mental Health Podcasts To Listen to on a Bad Brain Day

    They’re basically free therapy sessions. (But also, go to therapy.)

  • Hurry! All four Apple AirPods are on sale for Memorial Day — at their lowest prices of the year

    Even the sleek Apple AirPods Max are deeply discounted — go ahead, you deserve a treat.

  • Hong Kong Teacher Becomes Fastest Woman to Climb Mount Everest: 'Luck Is Very Important'

    "I am not looking for breaking a record," Hong Kong teacher Tsang Yin-hung said after becoming the fastest woman to climb Mount Everest, with more than 13 hours to spare

  • Covid-19: Red list arrivals terminal opens at Heathrow Airport

    The dedicated location is for passengers arriving in the UK from nations judged to be most at-risk.

  • History on This Day: Magic beat Cavaliers to advance to NBA Finals

    Dwight Howard scored 40 points and 14 rebounds on this day in 2009 to lead the Magic to their second NBA Finals appearance.

  • Amazon Has This Incredible Instant Pot Ultra as Their Deal of the Day That Is Up To 50% Off

    The Instant Pot brand has made all of our lives easier in the kitchen because they are an all-in-one appliance. That’s why you have to rush over to Amazon’s Deal of the Day to take advantage of this incredible sale price for the Instant Pot Ultra. It’s available in a three-quart, six-quart, or eight-quart size, […]

  • As Covid slows in America, dogs face their new normal: Not being with owners 24/7

    The pandemic gave many dogs more time with their owners, but experts say it’s time for owners and their pets to learn to be apart.