Krispy Kreme, Dunkin' to give away free donuts Friday for Donut Day, plus get extra with COVID vaccine card

Friday is one of the sweetest days of the year.

June 4 is National Doughnut Day — or National Donut Day in some circles — and shops across the country are marking the day with fried freebies and delectable deals.

And Krispy Kreme is sweetening its annual free doughnut giveaway for vaccinated customers.

The chain, which says it has given away more than 1.5 million glazed doughnuts since starting its vaccine incentive program in March, will give all customers a free doughnut Friday. But it's doubling the deal for vaccinated customers who get two free treats when they present proof that they received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The day of the pastry was established in 1938 to honor the Salvation Army Donut Lassies, women who served the treats to soldiers during World War I. It’s traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June.

National Doughnut Day freebies, deals

Participation and offers can vary by location and are only available while supplies last. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location.

DiGiorno: The Nestle brand has a new “pizza + donut mashup” dubbed the DiGiornut and is giving it away through a Twitter sweepstakes Friday. To enter, fans can reply to @DiGiorno’s tweet with #sweepstakes for a chance to score a half-dozen box.

Duck Donuts: Get a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut Friday, no purchase necessary. All locations are participating.

Dunkin': Purchase any beverage Friday and get a free classic donut of your choice, while supplies last. On Thursday at noon ET, Dunkin’ drops the #NationalDonutDay collection with limited-edition customizable donut-themed fashions at Shopdunkin.com.

Entenmann’s Donuts: Now through June 21, enter for a chance to win and give a year’s supply of donuts and other prizes to a deserving father figure by nominating them for the first “EntenMAN of the Year” Father’s Day Contest. The brand says the person can be “male or female; dad, coach, teacher or any inspiring person in their life.” Five nominees will be chosen for a chance to win the title, a year’s supply of Entenmann’s Donuts and an all-expenses-paid Daytona Race Trip package. The remaining finalists and nominators will all win free Entenmann’s Donuts for a year. Enter at EntenmanOfTheYear.com.

Krispy Kreme: All customers get any doughnut for free Friday, no purchase necessary, and get a $1 Original Glazed dozen with any dozen doughnuts purchase. It’s possible to get two doughnuts for free without a purchase Friday if you’ve received at least one COVID-19 shot as Krispy Kreme will honor its free Original Glazed doughnut offer when you show a valid vaccination card.

Maverik Adventure’s First Stop: All donuts, including the new and limited-time “Pinkalicious” donut, will be $1 Friday, excluding raspberry fritters.

Shipley Do-Nuts: Get one free glazed “Do-Nut” with any purchase from 5 a.m. to noon Friday, while supplies last.

Smokey Bones: Get a free Bag O' Donuts with any $40 purchase Friday.

Tim Hortons: This donut day deal starts Thursday and continues through June 15. Registered rewards members get one classic or specialty donut for 50 cents with any eligible purchase over 50 cents when they scan for rewards in restaurants, place a mobile or delivery order.

More deals: Locally-owned businesses and smaller chains also may have deals Friday. One of the easiest ways to find out is to check social media channels.

