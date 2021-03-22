Krispy Kreme will give a free donut a day to anyone with a COVID-19 vaccination card

Mary Meisenzahl
·1 min read
Krispy Kreme New York Flagship Store 26
Irene Jiang/Business Insider

  • Krispy Kreme is giving out free donuts to people with vaccine cards.

  • Employees will get four paid hours to get vaccinated if they choose.

  • Other retailers like Target and Dollar General are offering similar perks.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Krispy Kreme will give away a free glazed donut to anyone who comes in with a COVID-19 vaccination card through the end of 2021, the company announced Monday.

"Whatever little things brands can do to help make it past the pandemic are good things," Chief Marketing Office Dave Skena told Insider in a phone call. There are no limits on the free donuts, so a vaccinated person could potentially go every day.

The chain will also give employees up to four hours of paid time off to get both vaccine doses. "I hope that other brands will see and choose to do something similar," Skena said.

While employees have the time to get vaccinated, Krispy Kreme will not require vaccinations. Getting vaccinated is a "personal choice," Skena says that they "want to encourage and make sure nothing is standing in the way."

Krispy Kreme isn't the only company offering accommodations to help employees get vaccinated. Target and Dollar General are two of many offering vacation time for vaccine appointments. Kroger, Petco, and Publix are all offering cash or gift cards to employees who show proof of vaccinations.

Krispy Kreme says it will also support workers and volunteers at vaccination sites with free donuts at certain centers across the country in the next few weeks.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • As more Americans get vaccinated, a fourth coronavirus surge is unlikely, former FDA chief says

    "We're talking about some form of protective immunity in about 55% of the population," Dr. Scott Gottlieb said.

  • A father dropped his 2-year-old daughter into the enclosure of an angry African bull elephant at San Diego Zoo

    The unidentified 25-year-old lost his grip on his 2-year-old daughter while trying to climb out of the enclosure, but both escaped uninjured.

  • Following Angelina Jolie's Spousal Abuse Claims, Brad Pitt Is Feeling 'Isolated' From His Kids

    When it was announced that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were getting a divorce, the world was left shocked. The divorce is now final, but the two remain embroiled in a legal custody battle, and as such, some messy history between the famous couple has been made public. Jolie has accused Pitt of spousal abuse, […]

  • Catherine Zeta Jones, 51, Says This $22 Face Cream Is ‘the Answer to Everything’

    “If you cut yourself, you put it on. If you have a sunburn, you put it on.”

  • King William would 'robustly challenge' advice of prime ministers

    Prince William, when he becomes king, will "robustly challenge" advice from his prime ministers in private if he feels it would damage the monarchy, insiders have said. Friends of the Duke of Cambridge have revealed he was concerned the Queen was left with "no choice" but to agree to Boris Johnson's controversial request to prorogue Parliament in 2019. Royal sources also revealed the Duke has grown much closer to his grandmother and the Prince of Wales in recent years, as he has counselled them on how to steer the monarchy through recent crises. The future king is said to be considering a different approach to reigning to his grandmother, whom he sees as assiduously maintaining a position "above politics". However, sources told The Sunday Times the Duke was not happy about the situation the monarchy was put in when Mr Johnson asked the Queen to prorogue parliament at the height of the Brexit debate in 2019. Mr Johnson apologised to the monarch after the move was ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court later that year. Sources said the Duke sees his role as king as keeping out of politics but he would offer a "more private, robust challenging of advice" if he feared requests would place the monarchy in jeopardy. The revelations came as it emerged that the Duke, 38, feels his relationship with his grandmother has "greatly improved" in recent years and that they are now "more aligned than ever". He has been a key adviser to the Queen and his father as the Palace has navigated the scandal of the Duke of York's association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein as well as the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as working members of the Royal family. A courtier said: "That has changed the way the Queen sees him and values his input." Friends also described how there had been a "renaissance" in the relationship between the Duke and his father in recent years. "Part of William's evolution is that he has become closer to his father - he sees their similarities," one friend said. The Duke is reportedly determined to heal his strained relationship with his brother, who sources said he will "miss for ever" after the Sussexes moved to America. Palace sources also described how relations between the brothers hit a low point when the Sussexes launched their "Sussex Royal" website without warning in 2019, a move the Duke considered to have "blindsided" the Queen "in an insulting and disrespectful way". Meanwhile, a former private secretary to the Duke revealed that while he is "not someone who loves ceremony", he has no plans to rein in the pageantry of the monarchy when he ascends to the throne. Miguel Head, who worked for the Duke between 2008 and 2018, said: "When he gets the top job he won't do away with it all. He is mindful that the monarchy represents something timeless that's above all of us, and many people like the magic and theatre of it."

  • Costco Is Selling Potted Lavender Trees That Will Make Your Patio Smell Like a Spa

    Spring is officially here, which means we’re going to be savoring every minute in the sun (and outside of our homes) as much as possible. For many of us, this past pandemic year has involved some home redecorating, and now, we’re turning our focus outside — to patios, decks, and backyards. After all, if we’re […]

  • Apple fined $2 million in Brazil for selling iPhone 12 without a charger

    Brazil has fined Apple nearly $2 million for selling the iPhone 12 and other models in the country without including a charger.

  • Prince Harry Spotted Doing This Very Normal California Activity on His First Outing Since Oprah Interview

    Next we're going to see him hiking Runyon Canyon

  • Covid vaccines: Why some Americans are choosy about their jab

    There are three options in the US, and some are turning their nose up at one of them.

  • The Top 5 Indoor Plants for Clean Air That Are Better Than Pricey Purifiers, TBH

    Bring these home.

  • Biden is spending $86 million on hotel rooms for migrants as his administration struggles to handle the surge of families and kids trying to come to the US

    Biden has urged people from Central America not to try and come to the US, but the surge at the border is expected to continue growing.

  • The Game.com cometh: The rise and fall of the Game Boy’s weirdest rivals

    There was a time—from roughly April of 1989 until the mobile revolution of the last 10 years—when “mobile gaming” meant something very different to the vast majority of people. Specifically, it meant Nintendo. Even as the Console Wars raged at home, the Japanese giant’s iron-fingered, battery-powered grip on the handheld market remained unshakable, from its venerable Game Boy line down through that plucky gray workhorse’s various descendants, two of which—the Game Boy Advance and the Nintendo 3DS—are facing major decade milestones this month. (Twentieth and 10th, for those keeping track.)

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO dies from suicide after COVID-19 struggle

    Kent Taylor, founder and CEO of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain, has died. He was 65. His family and the company say he took his own life after suffering from symptoms related to COVID-19, including severe tinnitus.

  • AstraZeneca counters Indonesian Muslim concerns over COVID-19 vaccine

    AstraZeneca said on Sunday its COVID-19 vaccine contains no pork-derived ingredients, countering an assertion in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, that the drug violates Islamic law. Indonesia’s highest Muslim clerical council, the Indonesia Ulema Council, said on its website Friday that the vaccine is "haram" because the manufacturing process uses "trypsin from the pork pancreas." Still, the council approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for use given the pandemic emergency.

  • SFUSD Board VP responds to tweets targeting Asian Americans

    More than 20 state and locals leaders including Mayor London Breed and former Supervisor Norman Yee have condemned anti-Asian tweets, calling for Collins to resign from the board.

  • Russian jets, Syrian army target northwestern Syria

    Russian jets and Syrian army forces targeted opposition-held areas of northwestern Syria on Sunday.A woman and a child were among seven civilians killed when mortar rounds hit a hospital in the city of Atareb.Videos obtained by Reuters from two witnesses show a ward damaged and civil defense rescuers carrying blood-stained patients outside. Reuters could not verify their authenticity.The Turkish Defence Ministry said Syrian army forces were behind that attack.Separately, Russian jets targeted a gas facility, cement factory, and several towns and cities near Syria's border with Turkey.Sources say one air strike came close to hitting the densely populated refugee camps in the area.One White Helmet volunteer described the attacks:"Four air raids were carried out by a Russian warplane and targeted the Bab al Hawa area that is located at the Syrian-Turkish border. The strike resulted in several injuries and there is no confirmed information related to the number of martyrs. There are huge fires and our teams are working to extinguish them."The gas facility targeted was near Samada city in Idlib province.It's the latest attack on fuel facilities that are an economic lifeline for a region home to more than four million people.Western intelligence sources say Russia was behind a ballistic missile strike earlier this month that set dozens of local oil refineries ablaze.Syria and Russia say they only target militant groups and deny any indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas, or deliberate attacks on hospitals and infrastructure.Last March, Turkey and Russia, which back opposing sides in Syria's war, agreed on a ceasefire to halt an escalation of violence in Idlib.

  • Black student forced to kneel while apologizing to white headmaster

    Trayson Paul, an 11-year-old student at the St. Martin de Porres Marianist school in Uniondale, NY was admonished for working on the wrong assignment in English class and sent to Headmaster John Holian‘s office, as reported by TMZ. Holian, claiming he’d been informed by the father of a Nigerian student at the $15,000-per-year school that it’s the “African way of apologizing,” ordered Paul to get on his knees and confess his misdeed, reported TMZ.

  • In Myanmar's hinterland, army uproots ethnic Karen villagers

    In the jungles of southeast Myanmar, the army was shooting and otherwise oppressing civilians long before last month’s military coup. In the country’s remote southeast, an army offensive has driven as many as 8,000 ethnic Karen people to flee their homes in what aid groups say is the worst upheaval there for nearly 10 years. This crisis in the borderlands has been overshadowed by the deadly crackdown on the mass movement protesting the military’s takeover of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • Biden calls Turkey's exit from treaty for women unwarranted

    U.S. President Joe Biden has called Turkey’s abandonment of an international agreement aimed at preventing violence against women “deeply disappointing.” In a White House statement posted Sunday, Biden said Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention was “sudden and unwarranted.” “This is a disheartening step backward for the international movement to end violence against women globally,” Biden said.

  • The historian who predicted every presidential race since 1984 says Trump likely won't make a political comeback in 2024

    Renowned political seer Allan Lichtman thinks that Donald Trump is so mired in legal and financial problems that a successful 2024 run is unlikely.