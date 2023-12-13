Have Krispy Kreme hot lights dimmed in Texas? Here’s where you can still grab a doughnut

Krispy Kreme is as synonymous with the doughnut as cowboys are to Texas.

The North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme was founded by Vernon Rudolph in 1937. Rudolph bought a “secret” yeast-raised-doughnut recipe from a New Orleans chef, rented a building and began making and selling treats to local grocery stores.

Several years later, Krispy Kreme would go on to have its own stores and began spreading out across the country. By the late 1990s, Krispy Kreme made landfall in Texas with stores in Arlington and Houston.

After all this time, how many Krispy Kreme shops are still in Texas? Here’s what we know:

How many locations does Krispy Kreme have in Texas?

According to Scrape Hero, the Lone Star State holds 23 Krispy Kreme shops.

A majority of Krispy Kreme’s are located in north and south Texas, with a few spread out between El Paso and Lubbock. Both Austin and San Antonio hold several shops.

In the Metroplex, there are six locations:

Westworth Village- 6700 Westworth Blvd.

Arlington- 2600 South Cooper St.

Grapevine- 3605 Ira E Woods Ave.

Dallas- 5118 Greenville Ave.

Allen- 604 W. McDermott Drive

Frisco- 8815 Preston Road

Did there used to be more Krispy Kreme locations in Texas?

Yes, in recent years Krispy Kreme have not only closed locations in Texas but in other states as well.

In 2022, locations in Dallas and several others in Houston closed down, according to Houston Historic Retail. Since 2020, Krispy Kreme locations in Richardson, Cedar Hill, Mesquite and Watauga, have also all closed.

What’s causing Krispy Kreme to close stores?

It’s all about the company’s business model.

Krispy Kreme operates on a “hub-and-spoke” philosophy to run its shops.. Hub location’s are larger in scale and make doughnuts in-house to ship to nearby spoke shops, who only sell the surgery treats, according to Best Life

While a majority of hubs have spokes around them, the shop’s who don’t are the one’s that end up on the chopping block.

Ultimately, the hubs without spokes were deemed “not sustainable in the long run” and thus the company began closing down select locations in 2022, according to Best Life.

Despite the changes and closures of late, Krispy Kreme still has over 360 locations across the country, according to Scrape Hero.