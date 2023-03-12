Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) insider upped their holding by 0.9% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Krispy Kreme, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DNUT ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Krispy Kreme Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO, President & Director Michael Tattersfield made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$378k worth of shares at a price of US$12.61 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$13.30. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Krispy Kreme share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Michael Tattersfield.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Krispy Kreme insiders own about US$128m worth of shares (which is 5.7% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Krispy Kreme Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Krispy Kreme insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Krispy Kreme insiders think the business has merit. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Krispy Kreme, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

