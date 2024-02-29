Krispy Kreme leap day deals today. Have birthday Feb. 29? Get free dozen doughnuts

Today is Feb. 29, leap day.

Not only do we get an extra day, but several restaurants and businesses are celebrating by offering special deals.

If you live near a Krispy Kreme, you're in sugar heaven. The company has a special offer available today, and it doesn't have to be your birthday to sink your teeth into it.

Here's what you should know.

Krispy Kreme leap day deal 2024

"An extra day on the calendar calls for an extra dose of sweetness! This day only comes around once every four years, so let's make it extra sweet together!" Krispy Kreme announced.

Get a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $2.29 with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen on Feb. 29 at participating locations.

The offer is subject to availability.

How to get the Krispy Kreme deal

Order online for pickup or delivery using promo code LEAPDAY to redeem at checkout. Limit two per guest in shop and drive thru. Limit one online for pickup and delivery.

Krispy Kreme deal for leap year babies

Is your birthday on Feb. 29? You have a special deal available from Krispy Kreme.

Show proof of your birthday for a free dozen original glazed doughnuts. No purchase is necessary.

The offer is not available online. There is a limit of one per guest.

Krispy Kreme leap day deal at Publix, Florida supermarkets?

The leap day deal is not redeemable at supermarkets, convenience stores, or McDonalds restaurants, Krispy Kreme said.

Where are Florida Krispy Kreme locations?

There are 32 Krispy Kreme locations in Florida, according to Krispy Kreme's website.

Find the closest one to you.

