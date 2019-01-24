Krispy Kreme has a solution to the Valentine's Day candy crisis of 2019 and it comes creme-filled.

Sweethearts' popular conversation hearts candy will be missing on store shelves this year, but popular phrases like "Be Mine" will live on with new heart-shaped doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme announced Thursday its new Valentine Conversation Doughnuts with more than a dozen phrases and four flavors will be available Jan. 30 through Valentine's Day.

“Finding the right word can be like, I don’t know….hard. But eating a doughnut is easy," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "So, we printed the right words on the doughnuts for you so you can’t mess this up."

More: No Sweethearts candy this Valentine's Day after company goes out of business

More: January specials: Your monthly guide to freebies and meal deals

More: Freebie alert: McDonald's is giving away free bacon during Bacon Hour

Phrases on the heart-shaped doughnuts include "CRAZY 4 U," "SAY YES," “DM ME,” “ALL THE FEELS” and “PICK ME!”

The doughnuts come filled with four Krispy Kreme classic flavors: Cake Batter, Strawberries & KREME, Raspberry Filled and Chocolate KREME Filled.

Krispy Kreme's also has a sweet deal for members of its loyalty program.

On Feb. 6, Krispy Kreme Rewards members can get one free Conversation Heart Doughnut of their choice with any purchase. Sign up for an account at www.krispykreme.com.

Follow Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Krispy Kreme looks to fill Sweethearts candy void with Conversation Doughnuts for Valentine's Day