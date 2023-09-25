Krispy Kreme names new CEO + Vote for the best food truck in all of Charlotte

Hey, everyone! Drew here.

Josh Charlesworth will succeed Michael Tattersfield as president and chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1, Krispy Kreme said in a news release Monday.

Krispy Kreme, the Charlotte-based doughnut company, promoted a new leader as it continues to expand.

Josh Charlesworth will succeed Michael Tattersfield as president and CEO, effective Jan. 1 of next year, the company announced today. Tattersfield led Krispy Kreme through a global expansion that resulted in revenue growth from $550 million in 2016 to more than an expected $1.6 billion this year.

Catherine Muccigrosso with more on the executive transition planned for Krispy Kreme.

Gabrielle Jumah, a 12th grader at William Amos Hough High School, has perfect attendance since she was in first grade. “My mom, she has always emphasized having perfect attendance,” says Jumah. “I stayed away from getting sick, and I am going to school everyday. It’s easier to get extra help after being here everyday than having to catch up and get extra help.”

Were you ever late to school growing up? Maybe you were sick or played hooky to enjoy a day to yourself.

Well Gabrielle Jumah, a senior at William Amos Hough High, hasn’t missed a single day of school. That’s roughly 2,100 days.

Anna Maria Della Costa spoke with Jumah to learn more about her secret to perfect attendance.

A billboard display along Interstate 40 in Sampson County. Sampson County is one of the top pork-producing counties in the country.

When two North Carolina photographers came up with an idea for a billboard display, they didn’t expect it would be controversial.

After all, it was just pictures of some pigs — cute, happy-looking pigs, like you’d see on a movie poster for “Charlotte’s Web.”

Paige Masten has more on the story.

Vote now in the CharlotteFive Readers’ Choice: Best Food Truck poll.

Calling all Charlotte area food truck fans!

CharlotteFive is on the hunt to find the best place to get a meal on wheels in the Queen City. 32 food trucks were nominated featuring Asian, Mexican, Mediterranean cuisine and more.

Now it’s your turn. Get on over and vote!

