Krispy Kreme names new CEO + Vote for the best food truck in all of Charlotte
1. Krispy Kreme names new CEO as the NC-based doughnut giant expands
Krispy Kreme, the Charlotte-based doughnut company, promoted a new leader as it continues to expand.
Josh Charlesworth will succeed Michael Tattersfield as president and CEO, effective Jan. 1 of next year, the company announced today. Tattersfield led Krispy Kreme through a global expansion that resulted in revenue growth from $550 million in 2016 to more than an expected $1.6 billion this year.
Catherine Muccigrosso with more on the executive transition planned for Krispy Kreme.
2. Hough High senior hits 2,100 days of perfect attendance. She’s ready to share her secrets
Were you ever late to school growing up? Maybe you were sick or played hooky to enjoy a day to yourself.
Well Gabrielle Jumah, a senior at William Amos Hough High, hasn’t missed a single day of school. That’s roughly 2,100 days.
Anna Maria Della Costa spoke with Jumah to learn more about her secret to perfect attendance.
3. Disappearing pigs: NC photographers discover influence of pork industry | Opinion
When two North Carolina photographers came up with an idea for a billboard display, they didn’t expect it would be controversial.
After all, it was just pictures of some pigs — cute, happy-looking pigs, like you’d see on a movie poster for “Charlotte’s Web.”
Paige Masten has more on the story.
4. We’re looking for the best food truck in the Charlotte area — vote for your favorite
Calling all Charlotte area food truck fans!
CharlotteFive is on the hunt to find the best place to get a meal on wheels in the Queen City. 32 food trucks were nominated featuring Asian, Mexican, Mediterranean cuisine and more.
Now it’s your turn. Get on over and vote!
