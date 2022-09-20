Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.035

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.035 per share on the 9th of November. This means the annual payment will be 1.1% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

See our latest analysis for Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. The company is paying out a large amount of its cash flows, even though it isn't generating any profit. This is quite a strong warning sign that the dividend may not be sustainable.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 71%, so there isn't too much pressure on the dividend.

Krispy Kreme Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Without a track record of dividend payments, we can't make a judgement on how stable it has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Earnings have grown at around 3.9% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. Krispy Kreme isn't actually turning a profit, which makes it much harder for us to see how they can grow dividends.

Krispy Kreme's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We don't think Krispy Kreme is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 9 analysts we track are forecasting for Krispy Kreme for free with public analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here