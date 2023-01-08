Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.035

Krispy Kreme, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DNUT) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.035 per share on 8th of February. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.3%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Krispy Kreme's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Krispy Kreme isn't generating any profits, and it is paying out a very high proportion of the cash it is earning. This makes us feel that the dividend will be hard to maintain.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 50%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Krispy Kreme Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is tough to make a judgement on how stable a dividend is when the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Krispy Kreme has been growing its earnings per share at 12% a year over the past five years. Even though the company isn't making a profit, strong earnings growth could turn that around in the near future. As long as the company becomes profitable soon, it is on a trajectory that could see it being a solid dividend payer.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In general, the distributions are a little bit higher than we would like, but we can't ignore the fact the quickly growing earnings gives this stock great potential in the future. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 10 analysts we track are forecasting for Krispy Kreme for free with public analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

