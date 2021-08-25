Krispy Kreme sweetens COVID vaccine deal for a limited time. Here's how to get two free donuts

Krispy Kreme is sweetening its vaccine deal to encourage more people to roll up their sleeves and get the jab – or prove they already got it.

To mark the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the chain will give two free doughnuts to every American who has received at least one vaccination shot – and brings in a valid vaccination card as proof – from Aug. 30 through Sept. 5.

"The FDA approving one of the vaccines is a meaningful step in making people a lot more comfortable with how they take vaccines," Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield said in an exclusive interview with USA TODAY. "And if we can encourage folks, we're giving away a second doughnut next week that will be in the shape of a heart."

The weeklong "Show Your Heart" offer is for a free Original Glazed doughnut and a special Original Glazed Heart Doughnut. The heart-shaped doughnuts will also be available to purchase throughout the week.

After the extra free doughnut promotion ends, the original incentive of one free Original Glazed doughnut each day continues through the end of 2021 with proof of at least one shot.

Krispy Kreme is giving away two free doughnuts Aug. 30 through Sept. 5 to consumers who are vaccinated.

Tattersfield said since the promotion began on March 22 the company has given away more than 2.5 million vaccine doughnuts. Krispy Kreme also gave away 30 million free doughnuts in 2020 to healthcare workers, teachers, graduating seniors and others.

Krispy Kreme employees are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated but aren't mandated to get the shot, Tattersfield told USA TODAY. Employees are given paid time off to get vaccinated.

The FDA's approval of the first vaccine Monday launched a flood of vaccination mandates across the United States that will push millions of Americans to either get vaccinated or face serious consequences.

COVID-19 vaccine incentives

While free doughnut giveaways are not new to Krispy Kreme – it gave away 30 million free doughnuts in 2020 to healthcare workers, teachers and graduating seniors – the company was the first national brand to offer consumers an incentive for getting vaccinated.

Panera Bread offered three days of free bagels and Chipotle Mexican Grill offered buy-one-get-one free entrees for a few hours in July. Anheuser-Busch gave away free beer during the July 4th holiday weekend. States also launched vaccine giveaways and lotteries after Krispy Kreme.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki spoke of Krispy Kreme’s giveaway during a briefing in early June when also talking about the free beer.

“We’ve seen Krispy Kreme has done this,” she said, adding, “I would not recommend a Krispy Kreme with a beer, but I'll leave that to other people to decide."

According to USA TODAY's vaccine tracker, which is frequently updated, as of Tuesday about 60.9% of people in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot and about 51.6% of people are fully vaccinated.

Contributing: Karen Weintraub and Elizabeth Weise, USA TODAY

