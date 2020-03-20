Kristen Bell, and her kids with husband Dax Shepard -- 5-year-old Delta and nearly 7-year-old big sister, Lincoln -- entertained the actor from afar as he's self-quarantining following some travel.

The trio wanted to keep Shepard's spirits up, so they danced for him in their apartment's courtyard.

Bell posted their fancy footwork to Instagram.

"To be cautious, I asked him to stay at a friend’s empty apartment for a bit to make sure he had no symptoms," Bell explains in the caption. "Today we were missing him so much, we did the only logical thing we knew how to do. Danced outside his window to a @bensplatt and @dearevanhansen serenade."

Bell chose an appropriate tune: "Waving Through a Window" by Ben Platt, from the Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen."

"The Good Place" star Bell added the hashtags "#staysane," "#stayhome," "#wereinthistogether."

On Wednesday, Bell, 39, revealed that she and her family donated $150,007.96 to No Kid Hungry to help provide children with meals during the COVID-19 outbreak. In an Instagram caption, she explained that the "odd" number was because her daughters asked her to include the money they'd saved in their piggy banks.

"I couldn't have been prouder to add that extra, and important 7 dollars and 96 cents," she added.

Kristen Bell and her kids dance from afar for quarantined dad Dax Shepard originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com