Kristen Bell leaks a portion of her new song and footage from 'Frozen II'

As more and more TV shows and movies are leaked, Kristen Bell decided to do the honors herself in regards to "Frozen II," one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2019.

Bell posted an Instagram video of her character, Princess Anna, leaping over canyons and scaling rocks as her song "The Next Right Thing" plays in the background.

Bell is heard singing, "Just do the next right thing, take a step, step again, it is all that I can, to do the next right thing."

However, fans will have to wait a while before hearing the full version of the song. The "Frozen II" soundtrack drops Nov. 15.

As for the movie itself, the cast raved about the film after sitting down for a private screening.

Jonathan Groff, who voices Kristoff, recorded his reaction and sent it to his fellow cast members. "It's so freaking incredible and mature and complex and hilarious and emotional!" he gushed while grinning widely.

His reaction was reposted to Instagram by Josh Gad, who voices Olaf, because "Jonathan doesn’t yet know Twitter or Instagram exist."

Bell shared the video to her Instagram, as well.

"Frozen II" arrives in theaters on Nov. 22. Check out the trailer here.