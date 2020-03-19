Kristen Bell shares special way her daughters wanted to help amid coronavirus

Kristen Bell is one of the many celebrities raising awareness and donating to help those affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The Good Place" actress and mother of two announced Thursday that she is donating $150,007.96 to No Kid Hungry because the organization has "always been there for kids who need them."

Bell also shared that she had some help with the donation from her daughters, Delta, 5, and Lincoln, 6, who contributed $7.96 of the sum.

"The reason the number is odd, is because when my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from their piggy bank," she captioned a post announcing her donation.

"I couldn't have been prouder to add that extra, and important 7 dollars and 96 cents.😍😍😍"

MORE: 'I love you all. Take care': Amid coronavirus crisis, good news is happening

Bell also encouraged her followers to consider donating to the organization. "Any amount helps, so we can get through this together," she wrote.

With many children left without access to meals due to nationwide school closures, different food shelters and initiatives are essential to providing resources to them.

The actress has shared many messages during the coronavirus pandemic, raising awareness on social distancing and praising health care professionals for their work during this time.

"To all the healthcare professionals and to the people who love them - thank you for protecting us," she wrote in one post. "We will do the same. It’s such a small ask, friends."

MORE: Siblings send handmade cards to nursing home residents during coronavirus quarantines

She also shared a poem by Emma Zeck with a message for those privileged enough to self-quarantine and have "open time."

What to know about Coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the US and Worldwide: Coronavirus map

Kristen Bell shares special way her daughters wanted to help amid coronavirus originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com