Kristen Bell shows her daughters' hilarious attempt at making breakfast

As kids grow older, they start becoming a little more independent and trying new things -- just ask Kristen Bell. The "Frozen" actress didn't realize how quickly things would go off the rails when her two daughters took a crack at making their own breakfast.

Bell, 40, hoped daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, would learn how to be a bit more self-sufficient by making their own meal, but, as she discovered, the girls only listened to their sweet tooth.

"Still trying to train them to make [their] own breakfast," the "Veronica Mars" star announced Thursday with an Instagram photo of two plates dusted with mini marshmallows, graham crackers and Oreo crumbs. "Haven't nailed it YET...but I see the positives in this picture."

Plowing ahead with her "Chopped"-like critique, Bell relayed, "They were definitely trying to get different colored foods in [their] meal, and obviously wanted to make s'mores."

The mom of two, who shares her daughters with husband Dax Shepard, quickly amended, "They are not allowed to touch the stove so at least they are following one rule!"

While she could have left her announcement there, Bell had one final revelation to bestow upon her 14.5 million followers: "the blue plate is a DOG BOWL LID."

"My kids are philistines," she said.

Unfortunately for Bell, her dreams of watching her children put together a healthy meal anytime soon were dashed by Chelsea Handler, who explained why she shouldn't exactly hold her breath.

"I just learned how to make my own breakfast a year ago," the comedian admitted.

Meanwhile, some of Bell's other followers were pretty impressed by Lincoln and Delta's official foray into meal prep as one fan praised, "Um, Oreo s’mores? What your children are is genius."

