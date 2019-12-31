Kristen Bell tries not to laugh as husband Dax Shepard explains the middle finger to their child originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

When it comes to parenting, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are pretty much #goals.

Which is why we can't stop watching Bell's reaction to her husband explaining the meaning of the middle finger to one of their daughters.

Bell and Shepard have two daughters, Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5. The "Frozen II" actress said she had been "waiting for this conversation since the day I got pregnant." It happened over the holidays as one of their daughters was discussing a male classmate who said the f-word at school. Bell shared her reaction to the conversation on her Instagram account.

"You know what this word is? 'f***'," their daughter shared. "And the teacher says that's a bad word you should not tell anybody that."

"Yeah, that's not a nice word," Shepard agreed. "You know, that's a naughty finger and I never see you do that. It makes me so proud that you know that, yet you don't do it. Well, you did it a couple of times when you were young, before you knew it was a naughty word."

Bell could hardly hold it together as she witnessed the conversation, but praised her husband for "handling this brilliantly."

Shepard and Bell are pretty candid when it comes to discussing their marriage and family.

The couple were guests on "The View" earlier this year and discussed the "hard work" they put into their relationship.

"To be honest, we are pretty open about it because we feel an obligation to say, 'Hey, it's a ton of work,'" Shepard said.

Bell added that when it comes to relationships "hard works yields the best results."

