Kristen Getting to serve as administrator for all three Calhoun County trial courts

BATTLE CREEK — Kristen Getting is taking on a new role within the Calhoun County Court system this week.

Calhoun County Chief Judges Michael L Jaconnette of Calhoun County Probate Court, Sarah Lincoln of the 37th Circuit Court and Jason Bomia of the 10th District Court have appointed Getting to serve in the newly created position of court administrator for all Calhoun County courts beginning Friday, Feb. 2.

The announcement comes as Kate Ambrose moves from her position as the district court administrator to serve as Calhoun County corporation counsel.

Getting will now serve as the administrator for all three Calhoun County trial courts and will continue as the Friend of the Court. She will be assisted by Circuit Court Deputy Administrator Phil Amsterburg, Deputy District Court Administrator Shannon Topp, Probate Court Manager Cindy Rude and Director of Friend of the Court Operations Helen Miles.

"Our justice system has experienced significant challenges in recent years and Kris has embraced the opportunity to adapt court practices to meet the needs of both our employees and the public we serve," the chief judges said in a statement. "We look forward to Kris’ continued leadership in the Calhoun County court system, now expanded to include administration of the 10th District Court."

Getting has been the Circuit-Probate Court Administrator/Friend of the Court since 2017, and prior to that served as Deputy Circuit Court Administrator/Deputy Friend of the Court for seven years. She is a 1995 graduate of Wayne State University Law School after completing her undergraduate work at Michigan State University.

Getting has been a member of the Michigan Bar for 28 years and has seven years of experience in private practice in family law, insurance defense, child protective proceedings, and criminal defense. Before private practice, Getting served as a Kalamazoo County assistant prosecuting attorney for five years.

Getting said she looks forward to working with court administration, supervisors, and staff in all three courts.

“Calhoun County has an amazing group of judges and employees who are dedicated to their work and ensure that all cases and all people are treated fairly in the court system," she said. "I am excited to begin this new role and to continue helping the courts prepare for the future.”

