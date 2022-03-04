While laws are made to increasingly recognize women’s right to adequate housing, considerable gaps still exist.

As a result of discrimination and inequality in housing, many women live in insecure, undignified and unsafe conditions, at increased risk of homelessness and violence.

Unequal property rights and ability to secure rental property is often linked to relationship or familial status, in particular in the event of dissolution of marriage. Unequal access to economic opportunity and financing for home ownership or rental and increased vulnerability of women to acts of domestic violence when alternative safe housing is not available are primary examples of discrimination and inequality.

H.R. 1620 -Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act of 2021 (VAWA.) currently provides protection for victims of domestic violence. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is the Federal agency that oversees Public Housing Authority programs. Collaboratively, HUD and VAWA provide protection for victims without losing housing benefits. Victims that report domestic abuse who already receive a housing voucher can transfer and relocate away from their abuser.

Since the demand for housing assistance often exceeds the limited resources available to HUD and the local housing agencies, long waiting periods are common. Priority is given to vulnerable populations experiencing homelessness, disabilities, and the elderly. HUD doesn’t currently prioritize women of domestic abuse which would lessen their wait time.

Join me in advocating for domestic abuse victims to be prioritized on the waitlist by contacting your local HUD office.

— Kristen Schumacher, Abilene

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Kristen Schumacher letter: Domestic abuse victims need housing help