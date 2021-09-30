Kristi Noem jettisons Corey Lewandowski amid sexual misconduct allegations

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has cut ties with top political adviser Corey Lewandowski, a close confidant of former President Donald Trump, amid disturbing allegations of sexual misconduct.

Noem, considered a dark horse contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, announced Thursday through a spokesman that Lewandowski would no longer be advising her political efforts or otherwise be associated with her operation. The spokesman emphasized that Lewandowski was never a paid adviser, either by Noem's campaign or the governor's office.

"Corey was always a volunteer, never paid a dime — campaign or official," Noem's communications director in her gubernatorial office, Ian Fury, told the Washington Examiner. "He will not be advising the governor in regard to the campaign or official office."

The accusations against Lewandowski surfaced in Politico on Wednesday. The alleged victim, a female Republican campaign contributor, claims Lewandowski sexually harassed and groped her, made unwanted sexual advances, and threatened her with retribution if she did not comply. The alleged incidents occurred at a fundraising dinner in Las Vegas.

Lewandowski had been advising Noem as she traveled the country to campaign for fellow Republicans and raise her national political profile.

Meanwhile, a Trump spokesman announced late Wednesday that Lewandowski was no longer affiliated with the former president's political operation.

Noem is running for a second term as South Dakota governor in 2022. She spent the 2020 election cycle as a top surrogate for Trump’s reelection campaign.

