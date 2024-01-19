Will Kristi Noem's proposed 4% increase in state aid to education increase teacher pay?

Gov. Kristi Noem has proposed a 4% increase in state aid to education for fiscal year 2025, which will affect teacher salaries and other parts of education in the 2024-2025 school year.

Right now, state aid to education is at 7% for FY24. If the Legislature adopts the 4% increase in state aid to education Noem proposed this year, state aid to education will have increased more than 26% since she took office during FY19, she said in her budget address.

Noem arrived at the 26% figure by compounding the increases year-over-year, according to calculations by Noem’s office and the Bureau of Finance and Management.

Will 4% be enough for the next school year, though, when last year saw a 7% increase and the year before saw a 6% increase? Here’s what some local school districts had to say about the proposal.

4% a ‘blessing,’ but changing state law would help, too

Tea Area School District Superintendent Jennifer Lowery said Noem’s proposed 4% increase in state aid to education is “absolutely a blessing." She said she is grateful the governor acknowledged the inflation rate and is offering for a third time to go above the statutory limitation for state aid to essentially be 3% or inflation, whichever is less.

Changing state law from “less” to “more” would be helpful, though, Lowery said, adding the Governor is right that when state aid increases to 4%, school staff salaries’ should raise 4%, too.

“We’re paying the expenses of inflation,” she said. “With that being said, I am so grateful that the Legislature and Governor have continued to acknowledge over the last years that inflation is high, and they’re pushing to do that.”

Lennox School District Superintendent Chad Conaway said he appreciated Noem’s proposed 4% increase and what the Legislature has done for schools over the past couple of years, which reflects the state government’s acknowledgement that inflation has far exceeded what’s provided for in statute as it relates to funding education.

Harrisburg School District Superintendent Tim Graf said he’s grateful for the 4% increase in state aid Noem proposed for schools.

In a statement sent by multimedia specialist Tory Stolen, the Sioux Falls School District said it’s pleased to see the proposed funding for many areas that support students and families in the state, and that as a district, it continues to advocate for increases in state aid that reflect the rising costs of many district-budgeted areas.

“Every district has unique variables that impact budget formation from year to year, and we urge the legislature to consider those ongoing and rising costs as they make important appropriation decisions,” the Sioux Falls School District statement read.

How the target teacher salary factors into the state aid formula

Despite a steadily increasing average teacher salary over the years, the average hasn’t met the target teacher salary each year. That’s because the target teacher salary is part of the state aid formula used for budgetary purposes.

The target teacher salary rose 15% from $48,500 in FY17 to $55,756.31 in FY23. While the average teacher salary has increased in each district since FY17, the state as a whole hasn’t met the target teacher salary it’s been setting each year.

A target teacher salary has been set each school year since fall 2016 as part of the Blue Ribbon Task Force’s goal to move South Dakota up in the NEA’s rankings for teacher pay from 51st, or dead last of all the states and Washington D.C.. Even so, South Dakota is now 49th in the nation in teacher pay, ahead of Mississippi and West Virginia, and is ranked the lowest of states in the region.

That target is based on the finance formula increase, the consumer price index, the recommendation for state aid increases to education from the governor and more, South Dakota Department of Education Secretary Joe Graves has said, explaining it’s not an accountability to districts, rather it’s part of the funding mechanism to determine the overall state aid.

The state’s average teacher salary hasn’t met that target once since 2016 because each district has their own average teacher compensation they go by, and every school is different and has different financial abilities to meet those averages, DOE officials and researchers have said in Teacher Compensation Review Board meetings.

