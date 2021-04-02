Kristi Noem's statement on pipes not being infrastructure sums up her party's confused reaction to Biden's plan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ayelet Sheffey
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kristi Noem at CPAC
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. AP Photo/John Raoux

  • South Dakota's Republican Gov. Kristi Noem told Fox News pipes and housing don't count as infrastructure.

  • Her comments sum up the GOP's messaging that infrastructure only means roads and bridges.

  • Biden's plan argues for a broad rethink of what constitutes infrastructure, and the GOP doesn't want that.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

President Joe Biden unveiled the first part of his $4 trillion infrastructure package on Wednesday, and almost immediately a host of Republican lawmakers criticized the bill for allocating funds to measures not specifically related to physical infrastructure, such as climate change and research initiatives.

South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem was one of them, but she offered an unorthodox definition of physical infrastructure: one that doesn't include pipes.

In an interview on Thursday, Noem discussed the president's infrastructure bill with Fox News' Sean Hannity, and as the interview progressed, she elaborated on her definition of infrastructure, saying housing doesn't qualify either.

"I was shocked by how much doesn't go into infrastructure," Noem said. "It goes into research and development, it goes into housing and pipes and different initiatives, green energy, and it's not really an honest conversation that we're having about what this proposal is."

Shortly after the interview aired, critics on Twitter highlighted the "pipes" comment in particular, and left-leaning media figures were especially critical. For instance, MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan said Noem had "revealed she doesn't know what infrastructure is."

While Noem's criticism of the bill was likely the most striking on the Republican side, her party has been unified in trying to label the bill as a Democratic "Trojan Horse," sneaking non-infrastructure things into an infrastructure plan.

In a statement on Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made the "Trojan Horse" comparison and said that while Biden could have drafted a "serious, targeted infrastructure plan" that could have received bipartisan support, "the latest liberal wish-list the White House has decided to label 'infrastructure' is a major missed opportunity by this Administration." The next day, McConnell said the the bill will not get any Republican support, at least not in the Senate.

Both McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy have trotted out a key statistic to make this point: 6%, as in, less than 6% of Biden's proposal is dedicated to roads and bridges.

The truth is that things in the plan outside of that 6% are plausibly related to infrastructure, just not a 20th-century understanding of it. McConnell's statement highlights that Biden "would spend more money just on electric cars than on America's roads, bridges, ports, airports, and waterways combined."

But the White House fact sheet released on Wednesday ahead of Biden's unveiling of the plan makes the case that it's time to rethink infrastructure. It notes that the 1936 Rural Electrification Act involved a federal investment in bringing electricity to nearly every home in the US, and it's time to do the same for broadband internet and electric vehicles. Republicans are saying they don't want to have that rethink.

Some Republican voters seem open to it, more than half of them in some cases. Insider's Juliana Kaplan reported on Friday that Republicans and Democrats' definitions of infrastructure may be different in large part because of regional political polarization, but that even so, a Morning Consult/Politico poll shows significant levels of support among Republican voters for funding low-income housing, among other things.

But regardless of the consistency of Republican rhetoric on Biden's infrastructure plan, the comments serve to illustrate the likely legislative outcome: zero Republican votes for it. This multitrillion-dollar plan may end up the same as Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus, which didn't get a single vote in the House or the Senate.

Noem's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • What we fight about when we fight about infrastructure

    President Biden unveiled his American Jobs Plan on Wednesday, describing the $2.3 trillion infrastructure initiative as a big, bold, "once-in-a-generation investment in America." Many Republicans immediately opposed the proposal. "Infrastructure is often described as the ultimate bipartisan policy," but the GOP opposition to Biden's plan is "really just the latest proof that infrastructure has become the ultimate partisan battleground," Michael Grunwald writes at Politico. "There's widespread support across the political aisle to upgrade the nation's infrastructure," The Washington Post reports. But Republicans, who lowered the corporate tax rate to 21 percent three years ago from 35 percent, oppose Biden's (broadly popular) plan to raise it to 28 percent, and point out he's paying for eight years of infrastructure-adjacent spending with 15 years of those higher corporate taxes. Many progressives want Biden to spend more and question the need to pay for the plan at all, arguing that infrastructure spending more than pays for itself. But the bigger, irreconcilable difference Biden faces, Grunwald writes, is that "Democrats and Republicans now have very different ideas of what counts as infrastructure, not only because of their very different political philosophies and policy goals, but because they now live in very different places with very different needs." Republicans favor infrastructure like "new highways that connect rural communities and promote exurban sprawl," where GOP voters live, he argues, and they "see most of what Biden proposed as 'Democratic infrastructure,'" targeting "Democratic voters who overwhelmingly live close together in racially diverse cities and transit-friendly inner-ring suburbs." In that sense, "infrastructure has really become a fight over how Americans will live in the future," Grunwald writes. Vibrant cities aren't just full of Democrats; vibrant cities create Democrats by drawing newcomers into the urban way of life that seems to make Americans feel more positive about diversity and government and other Democratic values. Similarly, propping up rural areas makes it more likely for rural children to become rural adults who seem much more likely to vote Republican. When Republicans fight the Biden bill, they won't just be fighting investments in blue areas of the country. They'll be fighting to prevent the blue areas of the country from getting ahead, getting more attractive, and converting their kids. [Michael Grunwald, Politico] Read more of Grunwald's analysis at Politico. More stories from theweek.comBiden slams the door on ReaganismThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersDear Mr. Trump, America needs you

  • Why some Coca-Cola bottles have a yellow cap

    In the 1930s, Coca-Cola was approached by a rabbi who sought a kosher soda alternative for his congregants during Passover, and the rest is history.

  • 30 years later, IRS employee recalls bomb attack in Fresno

    This April 1st marks the 30th anniversary of an explosive attack on Fresno's Internal Revenue Service Office.

  • Gingrich on H.R. 1, corporate criticism on GOP election laws: It's all 'corrupt'

    Newt Gingrich discusses H.R. 1 and calls out corporate hypocrisy and corruptions on America's Newsroom.

  • Joe Biden Just Might be the Democrats’ Ronald Reagan

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyMaybe it’s time we conservatives start taking Joe Biden seriously. After steamrolling Republicans and passing a $1.9 trillion COVID-relief package on a party-line basis, Biden is now pushing for $2.3 trillion in infrastructure spending along with a proposed corporate tax hike to pay for it.If we ignore that much of this so-called infrastructure spending is for things like “human infrastructure,” not roads and bridges, we are still talking about a HUGE amount of money—and it’s only the first half of a two-part plan. But it’s not just the massive scale of spending that is remarkable. What’s remarkable is the way that Biden, once assumed to be a centrist compromiser, wants to jam through the plan. “Let’s work together and see if there’s a way for us to deliver this,” White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain told Politico’s Ryan Lizza on Thursday, before hastening to add: “In the end, let me be clear, the president was elected to do a job.”Where have I heard that before? Oh yeah. It was back in early February when 10 Republicans met with Biden in the Oval Office to talk about the COVID-relief package. They were barely out the door before White House press secretary Jen Psaki put out a statement very similar to Klain’s. In fact, I interpreted her words as follows: “...Biden wants bipartisan support, but not bipartisan compromise (at least, not much) because, after all, his plan ‘was carefully designed to meet the stakes of this moment.’”Biden’s Revolution Is Doing What Obama and Clinton Did Not My read of the moment turned out to be accurate, and I think it was indicative of the Biden administration’s strategy. The National Journal’s Josh Kraushaar has described that strategy as: “Go for broke in the next two years because it’s the last best chance to get things done before the inevitable backlash. It’s not the unity that was promised, but rather the power politics that a no-holds-barred operator like [Rahm] Emanuel or even Mitch McConnell would appreciate.”Biden doesn’t come across as ruthless as Rahm or as amoral and calculating as Mitch, which actually makes him more effective. In baseball, a pitcher whose slow delivery belies his velocity is thought of as “sneaky fast.” The political version may be Joe Biden—who is both “sneaky fast” and, it turns out, “sneaky partisan.” In fact, Biden’s ability to tell people to go to hell (in a way that has them looking forward to the trip) might be his secret power.During his short tenure as president, however, he is governing like a man on a mission, with grand aspirations of being a transformational president. If the backlash comes, it is possible that he will come to regret not having wooed Republican politicians. Or he could succeed beyond his wildest imagination, and his legacy could very well be having dramatically changed the size and scope of government in a manner that we haven’t seen since the likes of FDR’s New Deal and LBJ’s Great Society. The latter is an especially interesting comparison, since the “Master of the Senate” inherited his liberal agenda from a younger, more charismatic, Democratic president.But what about those of us who don’t actually want to fundamentally transform the nation? Who’s looking out for us?Republicans aren’t doing a very good job of that. At least, I haven’t heard a lot of persuasive warnings about the danger of a debt crisis, inflation, or the possibility that tax hikes would be passed along to consumers, or even trickle down to employees. Where’s the concern about Democrats buying votes with free money? And—most importantly—why are Republicans so blasé about the death of limited government? If Biden is running up the score, part of the story is that Republicans are so focused on tilting at windmills, “owning the libs,” and battling the chimera, that they barely noticed sleepy Joe rewriting the social contract.While campaigning for president in 2008, Barack Obama said, “I think Ronald Reagan changed the trajectory of America in a way that, you know, Richard Nixon did not and in a way that Bill Clinton did not.” The point is that you can be considered a successful two-term president (as, I think, Clinton and Obama generally were), and not come close to making lasting change. From a progressive point of view, Clinton’s mistake was triangulation, which involved co-opting Republican language, such as declaring, “The era of big government is over.” Biden, it seems, has gone a different direction.Ronald Reagan took office with the goal of winning the Cold War and restoring optimism in America, and on both counts, he succeeded. But the Reagan Revolution also fundamentally reshaped the public consensus regarding the size and scope of government. “The long cycle of growth in the role and activism of the national Government in domestic affairs that began with F.D.R.'s New Deal ended with Reagan's New Federalism,'' wrote Richard P. Nathan of Princeton University. ''The Reagan Presidency has produced a fundamental redirection in the domestic policies of the U.S. Government, both in the spending of the Federal Government and in the substance and purposes of its domestic programs.''What if Biden turns out to be the liberal answer to Reagan? But he’s the deviously cunning Reagan who only pretended to be old and doddering as a ruse, as portrayed by Phil Hartman on Saturday Night Live. Oh yeah, and unlike Reagan, his party controls both houses of Congress. What if Biden, who was often seen as a “transitional” caretaker who was tolerable to get rid of Donald Trump, turns out to be a truly transformational president who brings about a new political consensus? Imagine the irony if Obama turns out to have been the John the Baptist to Joe Biden’s Jesus Christ.What if Biden’s the one they’ve been waiting for? As one pol might put it: this presidency could be a big f---ing deal!Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden lifts Trump sanctions on international court officials

    President Joe Biden on Friday lifted sanctions that Donald Trump had imposed on two top officials of the International Criminal Court, undoing one of the past administration's more aggressive moves targeting international institutions and officials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement stressed that the United States still strongly disagreed with some actions by the court, which is a standing body based at The Hague in the Netherlands charged with handling genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

  • U.S. Capitol on lockdown after motorist reportedly rams officers

    Capitol police said they were responding to reports that someone rammed a vehicle into two officers and a suspect was in custody. "Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital," their statement said.Dozens of police cars, marked and unmarked, raced toward the Capitol building. All roads leading to the complex were blocked by police or police officers.A helicopter was seen hovering overhead and observers were ordered to leave the area. Videos from the scene showed what looked like two people on stretchers being loaded into ambulances.Authorities have begun only in the past couple of weeks to remove the outer ring of high, razor-wire-topped fencing erected around the sprawling Capitol complex after an attack on Jan. 6 by thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

  • Old Tunnels and Rusting Bridges: America's Creaking Infrastructure

    Engineers say that when infrastructure works, most people do not even think about it. But they recognize it when they turn on a faucet and water does not come out, when they see levees eroding or when they inch through traffic, the driver’s awareness of the highway growing mile after creeping mile. President Joe Biden has announced an ambitious $2 trillion infrastructure plan that would pump huge sums of money into improving the nation’s bridges, roads, public transportation, railways, ports and airports. The plan faces opposition from Republicans and business groups, who point to the enormous cost and the higher corporate taxes that Biden has proposed to pay for it. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Still, leaders in both parties have long seen infrastructure as a possible unifying issue. Urban and rural communities, red and blue states, the coasts and the middle of the country: All are confronting weak and faltering infrastructure. “It’s a dire need,” said Greg DiLoreto, a former president of the American Society of Civil Engineers, which publishes an extensive report card on the subject every four years. The 2020 report gave the country a grade of C-minus, a slight improvement after two decades of Ds. Far more needs to be done, DiLoreto said: “It’s a terrible report card to take home to your folks.” Roadways and bridges are still in use decades after the end of their projected life spans. Sewer and water systems are aged and decaying. And a changing climate threatens to worsen old vulnerabilities and expose new ones. In the broad contours of the plan released by the Biden administration, specific proposals and figures are given for some of these infrastructure needs. The plan, for instance, proposes an extra $115 billion to modernize bridges, highways and roads that are in “most critical need of repair.” But other projects, such as levee systems, are not explicitly mentioned, and it is unclear how they might factor into the proposal. We took a look at seven examples of urgent infrastructure vulnerabilities across the country, ranging from specific projects to broader problems. — Deteriorating Rail Tunnels Under The Hudson River Connecting New York City to New Jersey The 111-year-old tunnels used by commuter trains and Amtrak have deteriorated rapidly since Hurricane Sandy flooded them with salt water in 2012. Officials in New York and New Jersey have beseeched federal officials for years to help build new tunnels, arguing that the failure of one could have a devastating economic impact far beyond the region. The Trump administration resisted their appeals. Riders have been plagued by delays and cancellations, with similar problems affecting railways along the Northeast Corridor. Passenger railways across the country have struggled with a lack of federal funding, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers report card, creating a repair backlog of $45.2 billion. The Biden administration says its plan would replace buses and rail cars and expand transit and rail into new communities; it is unclear how the Hudson River tunnels might be involved. — The Creaky Brent Spence Bridge Crossing the Ohio River between Cincinnati, Ohio, and Covington, Kentucky President Barack Obama stood at the base of this bridge in 2011, describing legislation that would help improve it. In 2016, President Donald Trump also made assurances to replace the structure. Yet the bridge has remained a source of frustration. Rusty and creaky, it has been listed as “functionally obsolete” in the federal bridge inventory since the 1990s, and it has a history of bottlenecks and crashes. There is a $2.5 billion plan to fix the bridge and build a new one alongside it, but in Covington, Kentucky, some have expressed worries about the proposal. The mayor told The Cincinnati Enquirer that it was an “existential threat,” citing the size of the proposed bridge (some traffic would still cross over the old one, as well). Biden’s plan vows to fix the nation’s 10 most economically significant bridges but has not specified which ones those are. “If there is any project eligible, this would be it,” Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader, told local reporters at a news conference Wednesday. “Hopefully somewhere in the bowels of this multitrillion bill, there’s a solution.” — Crumbling Schools Vulnerable to Earthquakes Puerto Rico While children around the world have been going to school remotely since the coronavirus pandemic struck last year, many students in Puerto Rico had been out of class months earlier. That was because a school in southern Puerto Rico had crashed to pieces after a serious earthquake Jan. 7. The collapse brought attention to the more than 600 schools on the island that shared a “short column” architectural design, which makes them vulnerable to tremors. Teachers and parents were wary of reopening, and the schools with that design risk remain closed. Children who had gone to them are still learning remotely. In addition, nearly 60 schools were closed after inspections following the earthquakes showed structural deficiencies. About 25 had “persistent” problems that predated the earthquake and its aftershocks, Puerto Rico’s education secretary told The New York Times last year. Government officials recently acknowledged that in the year the schools were closed for the pandemic, no repairs had been made on any of the hundreds of vulnerable schools. — Hundreds of Rural Bridges, All Closed Across the country Major bridges that carry tens of thousands of cars and 18-wheelers are not the only ones showing their age. So are smaller bridges in rural areas, which have much less traffic but are no less vital to a community’s ability to function. (In Mississippi alone, officials list 355 bridges that have been closed because of their age or dilapidation.) Under the president’s infrastructure plan, 10,000 of these bridges would be fixed. Of the nation’s bridges, 71% are rural. They make up 79% of the bridges rated as poor or structurally unsound, according to Trip, a transportation research nonprofit group. Advocates for rural communities say the problems with bridges are indicative of a wider lack of connectivity — by roadways and through broadband internet. (The president’s plan also says it will deliver access to reliable high-speed internet to the 35% of residents of rural communities without it.) Rural roads and bridges have a $211 billion backlog in improvements. Some of these projects, such as adding guardrails and widening lanes, could make it safer to drive on rural, noninterstate roads, which account for a disproportionately high number of the country’s traffic deaths. — Water Crisis in Mississippi Jackson, Mississippi Many vulnerabilities in infrastructure were exposed when a powerful winter storm swept through Texas and into the Southeast in February. One of them was the water system in Jackson, the state capital, where residents went weeks with a boil notice in place. The water crisis inflamed enduring tensions in Jackson, ones that grip many communities where white residents have fled and tax bases have evaporated. The city has old and broken pipes. It does not have the funding to repair them. City officials estimated that modernizing Jackson’s water infrastructure could cost $2 billion. The storm also caused power failures for millions of people across Texas, which has prompted lawmakers there to weigh an overhaul of the state’s electric infrastructure. At least 111 people died as a result of the storm, according to state officials, and it also caused widespread property damage and left some residents to face huge electric bills. Under Biden’s plan, lead pipes and service lines would be eliminated, and more transmission lines for electricity would be installed. — Dams Increasingly Battered by Climate Change Michigan and many other states When Michigan state officials investigated what had led to the collapse of the Edenville and Sanford dams last year, which caused thousands to evacuate and inundated hundreds of homes and businesses, the conclusions were stark: A historic flooding event had caught up with years of underfunding and neglect. The country has roughly 91,000 dams, a majority of which are more than 50 years old, and many are an exceptional rainfall away from potential disaster. As dams have aged, the weather has grown more severe, rendering old building standards outdated and creating conditions that few considered when many of the dams were built. Residential development has also steadily spread into once rural areas that lie downstream from the weakening infrastructure. According to the Association of State Dam Safety Officials, about 15,600 dams in the country would most likely cause death and extensive property damage if they failed. Of those, more than 2,330 are considered deficient, the group said. While the Biden plan mentions “dam safety,” it gives no details. — Levees That Can No Longer Consistently Hold Across the country The country has tens of thousands of miles of levees, which safeguard millions of people and trillions of dollars’ worth of property. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operates a small fraction of the nation’s levees, while the rest are maintained by a patchwork of levee districts, local governments and private owners. But floodwaters care little about who is in charge of maintenance, as the catastrophic 2019 floods in the Midwest showed. When record-breaking rains fell, levees were breached or overtopped across the region, drenching farmland, inundating homes and causing billions of dollars in damage. The rainfall is not likely to let up soon, given new weather patterns driven by climate change. And some of the officials whose towns and cities were most affected by the 2019 floods are adamant: Simply refurbishing levees is not going to work anymore. “Levees aren’t going to do it,” said Colin Wellenkamp, executive director of Mississippi River Cities & Towns Initiative, an association of 100 mayors along the Mississippi River. His group presented a plan to the White House last month detailing a “systemic solution” to flooding. It includes replacing wetlands, reconnecting backwaters to the main river and opening up areas for natural flooding. A plan that simply replaces infrastructure, rather than rethinking what it encompasses, will be ineffective and ultimately unaffordable, Wellenkamp said. He is not sure whether his group’s proposals have been folded into the Biden plan. But he sees little choice. “This is a losing game unless we incorporate other, larger solutions,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Moderation, sometimes, for Georgia GOP despite voting law

    Amid a supernova of criticism over Georgia's new voting law, Republicans are still trying to appeal to swing voters in a state where Democrats have now proved they can win. As the last minutes of the 2021 General Assembly ticked away Wednesday, a bill making it easier for visitors to carry guns in Georgia and mandating protections for gun-related businesses was dying. It needed one quick House vote to reach Republican Gov. Brian Kemp for signature into law.

  • Biden U.S. infrastructure ideas popular, but support for plan is partisan: Reuters/Ipsos poll

    President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan is loaded with road repairs, internet upgrades and other initiatives that are widely popular on their own, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, but U.S. public support declines when the initiatives are packed into a Democratic bill and sold as a Biden-backed plan. The March 31-April 1 national opinion poll highlights the challenges facing Biden and fellow Democrats in Congress as they roll out the American Jobs Plan in front of Republican opposition and a hyper-partisan American public. While most Americans, including many Republicans, like the ideas in the plan in general, they are less likely to support legislation written by Democrats to make those ideas a reality, the poll shows.

  • American Airlines, Dell oppose proposed new voting restrictions in Texas

    The ranks of big corporations now criticizing GOP efforts to restrict voting access spread Thursday to Texas as measures that would reduce options to cast ballots and limit polling hours advanced in the state Capitol.

  • What you need to know about Florida's controversial "anti-riot" bill

    The so-called "anti-riot" bill that cleared the House along party lines after weeks of opposition from social justice groups and hours of debate faces an uncertain future in the Senate, per the Associated Press.Why it matters: The bill would increase penalties for crimes committed during a violent protest, and it would create new felonies for organizing or taking part in demonstrations that turn violent. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe sweeping bill would also create roadblocks for local governments to trim police spending.Black lawmakers hate the bill, calling it a "heartless" return to the Jim Crow era that would stifle dissent.The framework was laid out by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year following largely peaceful protests throughout the country sparked by the death of George Floyd.The other side: Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls (R-Palm Harbor) told Axios that the bill is "racially blind" and serves to make peaceful protesters safer."There are so many people out in the public who have a misunderstanding ... of what the bill actually does," Sprowls said. "I have a deep belief in the First Amendment and the ability of people to address grievances with protest."Sprowls said that the bill was born in the legislature, not from law enforcement officers who felt hamstrung to respond to violence during protests."This came from our observations, looking at what was happening across the country," Sprowls said. "I do not want a situation where a protest spirals out of control."The bill enters the Senate the same week a Tampa man pleaded guilty for starting a protest-related fire that destroyed Champs Sports on Fowler Avenue, and an Army reservist and former Marine sued Tampa after being shot by police with rubber bullets during protests. Read the bill for yourselfThis story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Police officer killed in vehicle attack on U.S. Capitol

    The suspect drove a vehicle into the officers, got out of the car and lunged at them with a knife in his hand, Pittman told a news conference on Friday (April 2).Police responded by firing on the suspect, who died. Pittman said one of the officers was killed and the other was injured."It does not appear to be terrorism-related but obviously we'll continue to investigate," said Robert Contee, acting chief of the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington.Dozens of police cars, marked and unmarked, raced toward the iconic domed white building, in an unwelcome reminder of Jan. 6, when thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump overran the complex. Police said they did not yet know what had motivated the attacker, and they did not identify him.

  • Georgia's election reform law isn't voter suppression, but Republicans need to ease up

    Republicans have a huge hole to climb out of because of the 2020 election. Conservatism shouldn’t be confused as divisive or mean-spirited.

  • Manhattan DA digging for dirt on longtime Trump Organization CFO to get him to flip on ex-president, report says

    NEW YORK — The Manhattan district attorney is looking for dirt on the Trump Organization’s long-serving chief financial officer in an intensified effort to get him to flip on his boss, according to a report Wednesday. Investigators for District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. have subpoenaed Allen Weisselberg’s bank records and are examining gifts former President Donald Trump gave him and members of ...

  • Corporate criticism of GOP-led voting bills spreads to Texas

    The ranks of big corporations now criticizing GOP efforts to restrict voting access spread Thursday to Texas as measures that would reduce options to cast ballots and limit polling hours advanced in the state Capitol. American Airlines, which is based in Fort Worth, came out against restrictive voting measures that have a favorable path to reaching Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's desk in the coming weeks. Public opposition from the airline came after a package of sweeping elections changes cleared the GOP-controlled Senate and, notably, a day after some of Georgia's most prominent corporate leaders came out publicly against a new election law after civil rights activists criticized their silence.

  • Dozens killed in Taiwan's train derailment

    A Taiwan express train with almost 500 people on board derailed in a tunnel on Friday (April 1) after hitting a truck that had slid down onto the track. At least 50 people were killed, including the driver. It is the island's worst rail disaster in seven decades. Images from the scene showed some carriages ripped apart by the impact, others crumpled, hindering rescuers in their efforts to reach passengers. Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang visited the crash site as rescuers continued their search.By mid-afternoon local time on Friday, no one was still trapped, but the fire department said it had found body parts, meaning that the number of those killed is likely to rise. Taiwan's government said there were 496 people on the train, including 120 without seats. Many were tourists and people heading home at the start of a long weekend holiday for the traditional Tomb Sweeping Day. One French citizen was amongst the dead, according to officials. The train was travelling from the capital Taipei, to the southeastern city of Taitung. It came off the rails north of Hualien after hitting a truck that had slide off a road from a nearby construction site. Feng Hui-shen, the Taiwan Railways Administration's deputy director said it is suspected that the vehicle did not brake properly and slid along the site and entered the train track. The official Central News Agency said police had taken in the manager for questioning.

  • Bulgarian PM woos rural voters with infrastructure in tough re-election bid

    Nestled on the slopes of the Rhodope mountains, the remote Bulgarian village of St. Petka briefly found itself at the centre of campaigning for Sunday's parliamentary election when Prime Minister Boyko Borissov rolled up in his SUV. Home to some 1,500 people, the village in southern Bulgaria has no sewage system but its school has been renovated with European Union funds and two streets have been paved with asphalt thanks to government cash. "What you wanted, I have given you," Borissov, clad in a leather jacket, told the local mayor and a group of villagers who greeted him in the village square on a sunny spring day.

  • Russia's COVID-19 death toll as of February crosses 225,000 - stats service

    Russia has recorded over 225,000 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in April, the Rosstat statistics service said on Friday, a figure that is more than double the death toll cited by the government coronavirus task force. The statistics, which are reported on a monthly basis and with a lag, covering the period from April 2020 to February 2021, suggest that Russia has the third highest death toll in the world. At 225,572, the total coronavirus-related death toll places Russia third after the United States, which has reported over 553,000 deaths, and Brazil, with over 325,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

  • New Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had thumb surgery last month

    New Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had thumb surgery