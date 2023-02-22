Kristin Cavallari says she’s been attracting ‘a lot of married men’ since divorce

Kristin Cavallari admitted she’s been unwittingly "attracting a lot of married men" since she divorced her former quarterback husband Jay Cutler.

"I’ve been attracting a lot of married men, and I don’t understand. I’m like ‘Uh, hi this is so wildly inappropriate. Goodbye,'" the Uncommon James founder and "Very Cavallari" reality star told Rachel Bilson on her "Broad Ideas" podcast Tuesday.

Cavallari said she believes "everything you attract is more like spiritually whatever you’re going through or ready for."

"Clearly, I’m not ready for a relationship because I’m attracting all these unavailable men," she added.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI FLAUNTS ABS IN NEW PHOTOS FROM MEXICO TRIP AFTER REVEALING SHE WILL NO LONGER DATE ATHLETES

Kristin Cavallari said she doesn't know why she's attracting so many married men since her divorce.

Cavallari, who is a mother of three, said she met her ex when she was 23 and had her first child at 25. She and Cutler were together 10 years before separating in 2020.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

They have three children — Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 7.

"I did everything so young," she told Bilson. "And that’s the thing. You know, I sit here, and I think I want a relationship, but really I don’t have the time. I want to just be mom and work-wise my schedule’s pretty busy through May, and then I’ll have a little more free time. But I just need to hunker down now and focus on me. So it’s all good."

She said she is dating and talking to guys "but anything serious I’m just not in a place for it right now."

Kristin Cavallari says she isn't ready to date seriously after her divorce.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She said she wants to hold any potential partner to a "high standard" for herself and her children, adding that her kids have only met one person she’s dated "for two seconds."

"My kids are the most special people in my life, and you better be pretty special to meet my kids," she explained.

Cavallari said since some time has passed since her divorce, her children have been supportive of her moving on and dating.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler were together for 10 years before separating in 2020.

The beauty brand designer said she’s been approached by "a lot of 29-year-olds. I’ve dated a lot of kids in their 20s, and I’m like, ‘This is silly. I need someone who’s established.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And while some of those men have expressed interest in having children, she said, "I’m not going to have more kids. It would be so hard for me to go back and have another one because my baby is seven, and I can’t imagine going back and doing it all again. So, unless I met the love of my freaking life, and he wanted one and didn’t have any, maybe, but like, I don’t think so."