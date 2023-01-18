Kristin Chenoweth Admitted She Regrets Not Suing CBS For Her Injuries On “The Good Wife” Set After Being Left With A “7-Inch Skull Fracture” And “Cracked” Teeth And Ribs

Kristin Chenoweth is opening up about her near death experience on the set of CBS’s The Good Wife.

Kristin joined the drama in 2012, and was set to appear as recurring character Peggy Byrne.

However, after being struck by a piece of lighting equipment while shooting a scene in Brooklyn, Kristin sustained near-fatal injuries that would go on to hinder her ability to feature in the show.

The Good Wife in Brooklyn, a gust of wind blew a lighting silk out of place striking actress Kristin Chenoweth,” read a “While filming a scene forin Brooklyn, a gust of wind blew a lighting silk out of place striking actress Kristin Chenoweth,” read a statement released by CBS at the time.

A decade later, Kristin opened up about the severity of her injuries for the first time in the 2022 essay collection, My Moment: 106 Women on Fighting for Themselves

“My ribs were cracked. My nose and some of my teeth were broken, and I had a skull fracture,” she wrote . “And those were just the injuries that actually showed up on X-rays; never mind the nerve, tissue, and muscle damage I’d have to face in the weeks, months, and years that followed.”

And Kristin — who ultimately announced her departure from the show — also revealed that she never pursued legal action against CBS out of fear that her career would be impacted negatively.

“I was told that I'd never work again if I sued a major network. And that scared me. I let fear take over and did what so many people do — especially women — in the face of going up against someone or something more powerful than they are. I shrunk,” she wrote.

But Kristin went on to blast CBS for not taking “responsibility” for the incident, writing that they “exploited the power they held” over a “working actor” such as herself.

“I’m telling my story about what happened, and I really don’t care if CBS never hires me again. They knew I was hurt really badly, but they exploited the power they held over a person like me. I'm a working actor — keyword working,” she wrote.

“Unfortunately, the powers that be at CBS at the time did not take responsibility for what happened to me, but there's a new regime at the network and they're just lovely to work with. Leadership matters. Full stop,” she added.

I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts — has doubled down on her regret over not taking action against CBS. Now, reflecting on the traumatic incident once more during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live , Kristin — who details her injury in her new book,has doubled down on her regret over not taking action against CBS.

When host Andy Cohen asked if Kristin had heard from “anyone at CBS” since sharing the details of the injury in her book, the Wicked star signaled that she hadn’t by slowly shaking her head.

Speaking of the reason she avoided taking up legal action against the network, Kristin admitted: “I didn't do it out of fear and anxiety. So don't ever let fear rule your life.”

“I have long-standing injuries from that,” she said of the incident, adding that it “practically killed” her. “I wished I had listened to my dad, who said, ‘You're gonna wanna do this.’”

Sharing further details about the severity of the injury, Kristin recalled the exact moment that she was struck by the piece of lighting equipment.

“I heard, like, a flagpole sound. I literally heard, ‘We’re losing the light.’ And I heard, ‘Action.’ And I woke up at Bellevue [Hospital],” she recounted.

“It hit me in the face and it threw me into a curb. Seven inch skull fracture, hairline cracked — and teeth and ribs,” she explained.

Going on to reveal the unlikely thing that “saved” her life, Kristin credited her metal hair extensions with making her hairline fracture “go together.”

“My hair extensions, you know, made the hairline fracture go together. My doctor said, ‘What are these metal things?’ And I said, ‘They’re hair extensions.’ And he said, ‘They saved your life,’” she said.

“So, anyone who wants to get hair extensions should, for your health,” she quipped.

CBS did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’s request for comment.

