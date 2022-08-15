Kristin Chenoweth's NSFW 'Celebrity Family Feud' answer goes viral: 'Welcome to Sunday night TV'

Kristin Chenoweth's racy answer during Sunday's episode of "Celebrity Family Feud" has gone viral.

Chenoweth, 54, shocked host Steve Harvey when she gave a NSFW answer to a question.

The "Bewitched" actress buzzed in first when Harvey asked, "After the lips, what is your favorite part of a man to kiss?"

"It rhymes with heinous," Chenoweth responded, although the ABC game show beeped out the word.

Kristin Chenoweth's NSFW "Celebrity Family Feud" answer has gone viral.

"I'm sorry," the actress immediately said. "I'm a good Christian girl, forgive me."

Despite Chenoweth's quick response, it was not one of the most popular answers.

"You go stand right over there, young lady. You stay right over there, young lady," Harvey told Chenoweth as he directed her back over to her family. "Nicest woman I've ever met."

Chenoweth shocked Harvey after she gave a racy answer to the question, "After the lips, what is your favorite part of a man to kiss?" Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

"Sister Act" star Kathy Najimy got a chance to provide answers, but only got four out of six answers correct, passing an opportunity to answer back to Chenoweth.

The actress then guessed "hands," which was also not a popular answer.

Harvey previously explained what leads to viral answers on the game show in an interview with People magazine.

"Pure, high-level, unintentional ignorance," he told the outlet. "That's what it is."

"You're going to go viral if you give me that high-level unintentional shot of ignorance," Harvey explained. "But every viral moment that's ever happened on the show – I knew it, I recognized it. I tell people all the time: 'You're going to be on YouTube.' I know the moments."

Harvey has been hosting "Family Feud" since 2010 and "Celebrity Family Feud" since 2015. Byron Cohen via Getty Images

Harvey began hosting "Family Feud" in 2010. He also hosts "Celebrity Family Feud," which first aired in 2015.