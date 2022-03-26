Kristin Slater: Higher wages reveal a pretty bleak backstory for the working poor

The double doors slide open and I race the cart through, ready to haul through this store like there’s no tomorrow, or like I have to be at work in an hour and a half. I slow my footsteps. What am I thinking? I have over an hour. Rushing through life will only make it shorter.

That and I’m tired. The sun’s not even up yet and I’m already at the grocery store. I meander over to the produce section and see a familiar face.

Kristin Slater

“Hey, long time no see!” The woman loading oranges into a bin calls over to me.

“It has been.” I push my cart to about six feet away and lean on it, resting my foot on the bar at the bottom between the wheels, ready to settle in for a conversation to go with my new appreciation for not rushing through my life. “We moved out to Allegan, so we don’t make it to town to shop very much anymore.”

“Oh yeah, you probably shop out at the store out there now.”

“Yeah, but the prices are crazy. It’s half an hour to any other grocery store, and they know it. So, they really take advantage of that.” I smirk to myself, I used to think this store was expensive. Apparently the bar for expensive can go up or down depending on what you have to compare it to.

“Oh, I know, but they’re expensive everywhere. A head of lettuce is almost $2 now.”

“Wow, I used to pay like 50 cents.”

“The price of everything is going up, and it’s just going higher. It’s because of how much they have to pay now. They can’t get people to get up and come to work anymore.”

“Well, can you blame them? Like you said, look at these prices. You can’t afford to work for $10 or $12 an hour anymore, people making that can’t even feed themselves. And, at $4 a gallon, you spend half of an hour working for just one gallon of gas. That doesn’t get you very far.”

She nods, “Yeah, but it’s not fair for those of us who have been working. To see new people making more than those of us who have been here eight or nine years. They had to give us all a raise just to make it so we’re making as much as the people walking in the door.”

Story continues

I can feel the lines forming, or getting bigger, whatever, in my forehead. “They’re paying that much now?”

“Yeah, I was making $14 after being here for 10 years, and now people are making that coming in the door, so I got a raise to put me above the teenagers who are living with Mommy. I’ve got bills to pay and kids.”

I nod, “Yeah, that’s not enough.” I glance at her badge, she’s the lead of this department. We say our goodbyes and I move on to grab some gallons of water, thrilled when I see the price. It’s half the price I’ve been paying out in Allegan.

I sigh as I load four gallons into the cart. I’m not sure which is worse, that people who work full-time jobs for a decade were paid so very little that they have to get a raise to get above the new hiring wage, or that people who work at the stores have put up with poverty wages for so long before demanding to be paid enough to have a standard of living equal to other human beings.

Either way, the extra cost I’m paying for these jugs of water is worth seeing hard working people being paid enough to keep a roof over their heads.

— Community Columnist Kristin Slater is an Allegan County resident. Contact her at kristinslater@yahoo.com.

