Kristin Slater: We need public transportation to connect people, jobs

I head up to the checkout with my treasures. Two more hairbrushes to add to my collection. The mysterious things continue to disappear from every cabinet, closet and organizer I store them in. I think I have at least one child who has decided that the best way to avoid hair combing is to hide the brushes. Someday, I’m sure, I will find them all.

One of the women comes over to check me out. She clicks on the register before making a face and looking to the other person working. “I’m locked out again.” She looks back to me. “Sorry, it’s my first day.”

My eyebrows shoot up. “They have you alone on the register on your first day?”

She nods. “It’s not great working here so far. This isn’t the first thing that’s gone wrong today, but it’s a job. I’ve got an aging mother to take care of. My dad died three months ago and just one social security check isn’t enough. I need this job to make sure we can make it.”

“There are a lot of places hiring right now. Holland is full of jobs that probably pay better than this one.”

“Oh no,” her eyes are wide, “I won’t drive M-40 every day. That road is dangerous, especially in the winter. This job isn’t great, but it’s only five minutes from my house and I don’t have to worry about dying on my way to work.”

“That’s true.” I can’t argue that. It’s become almost a common event to be detoured an extra ten to fifteen minute drive around a horrible accident that’s so bad they can’t even let you go past it for fear that someone’s relatives might be informed on social media before the police can tell them. “There’s not a lot of places to work out here.”

She nods, “I was lucky enough to get this job, no matter how bad it gets, I’ll be keeping it.”

I think about the irony in that statement after I check out and start walking to my car with my new hairbrushes. In Holland, there seems to be a job waiting for you on every corner, it’s a job hunter paradise. The opposite of the communities of Allegan, filled with people but not many jobs.

It’s strange how many people drive to Holland from the small towns in Allegan County to work and how many others are desperate for any of the few jobs that are out here to avoid that drive. One place has the people, the other has the jobs. If only there was a better way to put these two resources together.

When our car broke down and my husband needed a ride to work, I exhausted the possible options. Allegan County has a bus, but it doesn’t go to Holland in the mornings when most of the manufacturing jobs are starting, or you can’t get back home after work. There is a taxi, but I found when I tried to get my kids to their science class one day that it is not always an on-time kind of thing, especially when they’re busy.

What is really needed is a form of safe public transportation that can get the workers from the poorer communities in Allegan to the higher paying jobs in Holland. Finding the solution would be a win all around. The businesses in Holland would get to take down their now semi-permanent hiring signs; the poorer communities in Allegan would be filled with people who are employed with better paying jobs; and the first responders hopefully would have fewer families to inform.

— Community Columnist Kristin Slater is an Allegan County resident. Contact her at kristinslater@yahoo.com.

