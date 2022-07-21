Kristin Smart’s family expected to testify as murder trial resumes

Opening statements in the Kristin Smart murder trial are expected to be followed Thursday with testimony from members of the the Cal Poly student’s family, NBC Dateline reports.

The trial against Paul and Ruben Flores, who are accused of killing Smart and hiding her body, kicked off Monday in Monterey County Superior Court.

San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle and Paul Flores’ defense attorney, Robert Sanger, completed their opening statements on Monday.

Ruben Flores’ attorney, Harold Mesick was expected to wrap up his statements to jurors on Thursday morning as the trial resumes after a two-day delay.

According to NBC Dateline, Mesick’s opening statements started around an hour late.

Ruben Flores, 81, is alleged to have helped his son, 45-year-old Paul Flores, hide Smart’s body after Paul Flores allegedly killed her. The two men were arrested for the crimes in April 2021.

Their trial moved to Salinas after San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen ruled they were unlikely to receive a fair trial in San Luis Obispo.

Peuvrelle said in his opening statements Monday that Kristin Smart’s parents, Stan and Denise Smart, as well as her siblings, Matt and TK Smart, will testify about who Kristin Smart was and about the weekend she disappeared.

“During her freshman year they looked forward every Sunday to a phone call from her — it was their ritual,” Peuvrelle said in his opening statements. “But on May 26, 1996, at 9:47 a.m., (as the) Smart family was waiting for Kristin’s call, Paul (Flores) was calling his dad for help.”

Susan Flores, Paul Flores’ mother and Ruben Flores’ ex-wife, attended opening statements Monday in the gallery, making her ineligible to testify in the trial.

The trial is expected to last through October.